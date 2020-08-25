Featured
Three killed, dozens wounded in massive Balkh truck bombing
Two civilians and one Afghan National Army commando were killed and more than 40 were wounded when a truck bomb was detonated in Balkh province early Tuesday, officials confirmed.
The incident happened at about 9 am local time close to an Afghan National Army Commando Corps compound in Balkh district of Balkh province, said Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps.
The ministry of defense said in a statement that an explosive-laden Mazda truck detonated close to the Commando Corps compound.
At least three people, including a commando, were killed and 35 civilians and six commandos wounded in the incident.
The compound and residential houses in the area sustained serious damage in the explosion.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.
COVID-19
India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, a spike in infections
India reported more than 60,000 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to over 3.1 million.
The country also recorded a death toll of 1,092 in this time and the total number of new cases – which was a significant spike in infections – was 60,975.
India is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil globally.
This comes as health experts have voiced their concern about the Indian government’s decision to implement rapid tests – which screen for antigens, or viral proteins – as authorities ramp up coronavirus tests.
In June, India started using cheaper, faster, but less accurate tests to ramp up testing – a strategy that the US is now considering.
These rapid tests boosted India’s testing levels nearly five-fold within two months. But government numbers suggest some parts of the country might have become over-reliant on the faster tests, which can miss infections, Al Jazeera reported.
Although less accurate, these tests are cheap and yield results in minutes. Most do not require a lab for processing or any specialized equipment or trained personnel.
Indian health officials have meanwhile asked those who test negative with antigen tests but have symptoms to be retested with the more accurate laboratory tests.
According to Al Jazeera, experts fear that over-reliance on antigen tests without retesting could impede efforts to contain the virus as it spreads to states with fragile healthcare systems, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a combined population of more than 300 million.
The two states now conduct more than 100,000 tests daily, the most in India. But only a fraction – 6,100 in Bihar and 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh – use laboratory tests.
Featured
Taliban to visit Pakistan’s foreign ministry for ‘formal talks’
Featured
Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief
Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.
Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.
However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him.
The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.
On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players.
In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”
Three killed, dozens wounded in massive Balkh truck bombing
India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, a spike in infections
Taliban to visit Pakistan’s foreign ministry for ‘formal talks’
Zerbena: Problems ahead of investment in Afghanistan
15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
Afghan transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port begins
Zerbena: Problems ahead of investment in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan peace process
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposes new sanctions on Taliban leaders
Sola: Pakistan imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders
Pas Az Khabar: Criticism on delaying cabinet introducing
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz: MoD
- Featured3 days ago
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
- Business4 days ago
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani calls on Taliban to join talks as ‘all obstacles removed’
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, China discuss economic cooperation and peace process
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Efforts underway for bringing peace process