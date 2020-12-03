Three killed, 19 wounded in Paktia car bomb

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2020)

The Bayat Foundation in partnership with Cordaid in Afghanistan said on Thursday they have successfully trained entrepreneurs from 20 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kabul in the past year.

Head of Cordaid in Afghanistan, Jaap van Hierden said they will continue with the program, to help young entrepreneurs develop their business skills, grow their businesses and train them in the processes around job seekers and hiring of staff.

Representatives from Bayat Foundation and Cordaid both said these entrepreneurs will be able to grow their businesses if they apply the lessons they have learned.

Ahsanullah Aryanzai, from Bayat Foundation, said their participation in the program will continue.

“We hope that the young generation will reach their goals and select a path of development, by [taking on] big economic projects, and innovations; they have the capacity to do that,” said Aryanzai.

Meanwhile, Hamidullah Karimi, head of the entrepreneurial division at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the government wants to work with the private sector in order to boost SMEs.

“We as a government want to help the private sector and the private sector can also help the government.

“Without government, the private sector can not reach its full potential and without the private sector government can’t succeed in economic development,” he said.

The entrepreneurs who completed the skills development program meanwhile praised the two organizations for having helped them learn the skills needed to succeed.

“It was a very nice program and we are happy because we learned many things,” said one entrepreneur.

“It is a very good program, especially if you don’t have much knowledge about trade and business practices,” another entrepreneur said.

Cordaid has been active in Afghanistan since 2001 and works to help achieve a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. The organization works in six thematic areas: inclusive peace, security and justice, humanitarian aid, resilience, private sector development, and healthcare.

The Bayat Foundation was established in 2006 and has since helped rebuild Afghanistan as well as deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans.

Active in numerous sectors in the country, the Bayat Foundation also provides food and clothing to the needy; maternity care for women before and during childbirth and to newborn babies; orphan care and education; competitive sports to challenge the youth; and entrepreneurship programs for widows, women and youth.

The Foundation’s goal is to rekindle a healthy and hopeful base so that all Afghans have the opportunity to prosper.