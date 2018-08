Three Foreign Nationals Killed After Being Abducted in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 02, 2018 1:50 pm)

Three foreign nationals were found dead in Mussahi district in the capital Kabul on Thursday, an official confirmed.

Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for Kabul police said they had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen from police district 9 of the city.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the victims are citizens of India, Malaysia, and Macedonia who used to work for a logistics company in Afghanistan.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.