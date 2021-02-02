Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 2, 2021)

At least two people were killed and five others wounded in three explosions in Kabul city on Tuesday, sources said.

The first blast targeted a vehicle used by Afghan security personnel in the Joy Shir area in PD2 of the city.

Police said two security force members were wounded in the explosion.

Less than an hour later, at about 8.30 am, another magnetic IED explosion was reported in Salim Karwan Square, PD4 of Kabul city, police confirmed.

Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police stated that two civilians were killed and two others injured in this blast.

The third explosion happened in the Nawabad area in the Dehmazang area of Kabul City this morning.

Eyewitnesses say one person was wounded in the blast.

Security officials have not commented and no group has claimed responsibility.