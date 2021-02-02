Latest News
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
At least two people were killed and five others wounded in three explosions in Kabul city on Tuesday, sources said.
The first blast targeted a vehicle used by Afghan security personnel in the Joy Shir area in PD2 of the city.
Police said two security force members were wounded in the explosion.
Less than an hour later, at about 8.30 am, another magnetic IED explosion was reported in Salim Karwan Square, PD4 of Kabul city, police confirmed.
Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police stated that two civilians were killed and two others injured in this blast.
The third explosion happened in the Nawabad area in the Dehmazang area of Kabul City this morning.
Eyewitnesses say one person was wounded in the blast.
Security officials have not commented and no group has claimed responsibility.
Latest News
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
Nearly 200 checkpoints manned by the Afghan National Army’s 205th Corps in Kandahar province were abandoned to the Taliban during December last year, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated in its latest quarterly report.
Published late Monday, the SIGAR report states that Resolute Support (RS) mission has long identified the need for an orderly reduction or elimination of the most vulnerable (minimally manned or unsupportable) checkpoints, as well as to consolidate personnel into patrol bases – the new standard fighting structures for the ANA.
According to SIGAR, in November 2019, the Afghan government in coordination with RS estimated that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) had over 10,000 checkpoints nationwide, with an average of 10–20 personnel at each checkpoint.
During 2020, the Checkpoint Reduction and Base Development Plan was developed but “some checkpoints were not eliminated by plan, but abandoned to the Taliban. Nearly 200 checkpoints manned by the ANA’s 205th Corps in Kandahar Province were abandoned to the Taliban during December 2020,” the report read.
According to Kandahar provincial leaders and security personnel, the ANDSF and the Taliban have clashed regularly in Kandahar province since October, and the recent checkpoint abandonment let government weapons and ammunition fall into Taliban hands.
SIGAR stated that a lack of ANDSF cooperation, 205th Corps personnel shortfalls, adversarial relationships between the 205th Corps soldiers and Kandahar citizens, and the lack of adequate fuel and personnel reserves for 205th Corps checkpoints contributed to the collapse.
The report also stated that all of “the issues are concerns that MOD senior
leaders [are addressing] and continue to improve.”
SIGAR noted that it estimated there are now under 6,000 checkpoints in the country.
Latest News
Sweden’s PM pledges support to peace process
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said Monday that Sweden supports a peace process that would preserve the hard-gained achievements of the past two decades.
President Ashraf Ghani and Stefan Löfven held a phone conversation on Monday morning and discussed the Afghan peace process.
Löfven stressed the need to proceed with a focus on a ceasefire, human rights, and women’s participation in the process.
“Sweden remains strongly committed to the people of Afghanistan,” Löfven said.
“A ceasefire and end to conflict and bloodshed in Afghanistan is our priority, and Sweden would support a peace process that could lead to preserving the achievements of the past two decades,” the Swedish PM said.
“We support a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan,” he emphasized.
Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace said in a statement that Ghani thanked Sweden for its assistance to Afghanistan over the years, “especially in the field of education and health, as well as its support within the framework of the Resolute Support Mission.”
Latest News
Concerns raised over ministers not having yet been sworn in
A number of Afghan lawyers have raised concern about the cabinet members assuming their duties without having taken an oath of office.
An estimated 17 ministers who recently received votes of confidence from Wolesi Jirga members are thought to be working without having been sworn into office.
Concerned lawyers said this was in contravention of Article 74 of the Afghan Constitution.
“The Article 74 about assuming office by the ministers has a clear direction. Unfortunately, this article of the Constitution has been violated,” said Arash Shahir, a lawyer.
“Before assuming office, the Ministers shall take the following oath in the presence of the President: In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful, I swear in the name of God Almighty that I shall protect the Holy religion of Islam, respect the Constitution and other laws of Afghanistan, safeguard the rights of citizens as well as independence, territorial integrity and the national unity of the people of Afghanistan, and, in all my deeds consider the Almighty’s presence, performing the entrusted duties honestly,” Article 74 reads.
Meanwhile, the Independent Commission for Overseeing the Implementation of the Constitution (ICOIC), however, states that ministers could continue their duties without taking the oath of office.
“Ignoring Article 74 of the Constitution, would not question the legitimacy for the continuation of ministers work but it is a commitment that must be implemented,” said Mohammad Arif, a secretary of the ICOIC.
Meanwhile, a number of MPS also criticized the government for contravening articles of the Constitution.
“I hope the Afghan government finds time to hold a taking of the oath ceremony for the ministers who received the votes of confidence from Wolesi Jirga,” said MP Sayed Hassan Paktiawal.
