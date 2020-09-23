Business
Three-day expo of Iranian goods and services underway in Kabul
Iran is hosting a three-day trade exhibition in Kabul in the hope of strengthening bilateral trade ties with Afghanistan.
Speaking at the event, Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian said the exhibition aims to promote trade and share technical “know-how” with Afghanistan.
Iran’s Commercial Consular in Kabul Javanmard Qassab said the exhibition will last for three days in an effort to introduce Iranian products to Afghan customers.
He said the embassy was hoping to sign agreements between Iranian and Afghan businesses.
Trade value between the two countries has now topped $1.5 billion, with Iran exporting a large amount of goods to its neighbor annually.
Afghan traders are also showcasing their products to Iranian businesses.
Representatives of 21 Iranian companies that offer services within the municipal sector are participating along with 54 other Iranian companies.
These companies are from a cross-sector of the commercial industry including technical and engineering services, along with electricity, energy and telecommunications providers.
Business
Gov’t approves four wind and solar power projects
The Afghan High Economic Council has approved four wind and solar power projects in Herat, Kabul and Balkh provinces.
Laima Khurram, director of public-private partnership policy at the Ministry of Finance, said the projects would cost an estimated $160 million.
“One of the wind power projects is in Herat with a capacity of 25 megawatts, another 40-megawatt solar power project is in Mazar, another 25-megawatt solar power plant is in Herat,” she said.
The projects are part of a public-private partnership between the government and the private sector.
This comes after last month’s agreement between the Afghan government and an Emirati company to generate 3,000 megawatts of solar power in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan currently needs 2,000 megawatts of electricity to light homes and power the economy. However, it relies heavily on imported power from neighboring countries.
Business
Atmar addresses concerns of Afghans in Tajikistan
On a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, acting foreign affairs minister Haneef Atmar met with a number of Afghan refugees, students and business owners at the Afghan Embassy on Friday evening where he discussed challenges they are facing.
In a statement issued by foreign affairs on Saturday, the ministry said Atmar assured students and business owners that problems they have been dealing with – specifically due to COVID-19 – would be addressed as soon as possible.
Easy border crossings for bilateral trade was also addressed and the embassy was instructed to assist refugees with problems they are facing, the statement read.
Addressing Afghan students that attended the meeting, Atmar said it was important for them to return to their home country once they had completed their studies so as to help with the development of Afghanistan.
Business
Pakistan to set up markets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border
Pakistan has decided to establish 18 markets along the Pakistan-Iran and Pakistan-Afghanistan borders, Pakistan government said.
Pakistan’s government would establish the markets aimed at boosting trade with the two countries and preventing the menace of smuggling.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, Khan’s office said in a statement.
“The meeting was told that twelve border markets will be established on the Pak-Afghan border while six border markets will be established on the Pak-Iran border,” the statement read.
“The Prime Minister has approved the establishment of two border market in Balochistan Province and one border market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a pilot project which will be completed and activated by February.”
Imran Khan’s Office noted that the decision to take more effective measures regarding the prevention of smuggling through borders
Talking about the establishment of border markets, the Prime Minister said that the establishment of markets where the population on border areas, especially youth, will get better business and trade opportunities, will come after fencing on the borders, the statement added.
Gov’t calls for end to Afghan peace talks ‘censorship’
Three-day expo of Iranian goods and services underway in Kabul
Abdullah to visit Pakistan, says both sides have ‘grievances’
US peace envoy: Taliban have not complied with their commitments
Khalilzad testifies before House Committee, says pact with Pakistan possible
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Pakistan to set up markets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border
- Featured4 days ago
Trump calls Taliban tough but says US military can’t police Afghanistan
- Featured4 days ago
UK to allow more interpreters to start new lives in Britain
- Featured4 days ago
A grim day of assassinations and bombings for Afghans
- Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council welcomes start of intra-Afghan talks
- Featured4 days ago
Ghani condemns attack on yet another government official
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani approves inclusion of mother name on national IDs
- Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes UN Security Council’s support of peace process