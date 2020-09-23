Three-day expo of Iranian goods and services underway in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2020)

Iran is hosting a three-day trade exhibition in Kabul in the hope of strengthening bilateral trade ties with Afghanistan.

Speaking at the event, Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian said the exhibition aims to promote trade and share technical “know-how” with Afghanistan.

Iran’s Commercial Consular in Kabul Javanmard Qassab said the exhibition will last for three days in an effort to introduce Iranian products to Afghan customers.

He said the embassy was hoping to sign agreements between Iranian and Afghan businesses.

Trade value between the two countries has now topped $1.5 billion, with Iran exporting a large amount of goods to its neighbor annually.

Afghan traders are also showcasing their products to Iranian businesses.

Representatives of 21 Iranian companies that offer services within the municipal sector are participating along with 54 other Iranian companies.

These companies are from a cross-sector of the commercial industry including technical and engineering services, along with electricity, energy and telecommunications providers.