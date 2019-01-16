Three Daesh Commanders Killed in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2019)

Three Daesh local commanders were killed during an operation conducted by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Forces in Nangarhar province, a local official said on Wednesday.

The spokesman for local governor Attaullah Khogyani told Ariana news that the NDS forces launched an operation on Tuesday night at Momand Dara area of Achin district in Nangarhar.

Three local commanders along with six other Daesh insurgents were killed during the military raids, Khogyani said.

The commanders are identified as Mujahid, Asif, and Haroon.

During the operation two hideouts of the militants were also destroyed, he further said.

Nangarhar is among insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan, where Taliban and Daesh militants are active in a number of its district.