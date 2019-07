(Last Updated On: July 30, 2019)

At least three civilians were wounded in a motorbike bombing in southern Kandahar province, local officials said.

According to the officials, the explosion has taken place at Ganj Bazar area of Spinboldak district of the province early on Tuesday morning.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-loaded motorbike at the area in which three civilians were wounded, the officials added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.