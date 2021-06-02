Latest News
Three civilians killed in NDS convoy blast in Nangarhar
At least three civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded Wednesday morning when a 02 NDS unit convoy was targeted in Nangarhar province, local officials confirmed.
Provincial governor Ziaulhaq Amarikhail said that the incident occurred in PD4 in Jalalabad city.
The Nangarhar governor said the NDS suffered casualties but he did not provide details.
Meanwhile, a source told Ariana News that one soldier was killed and two others were wounded in the explosion.
So far no group has claimed responsibility.
Latest News
Taliban captures check posts in Nangarhar in series of attacks
Taliban insurgents launched a series of attacks on Afghan security posts in Pachiragam, Haska Mina and Surkhrod districts in eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday night, officials said Wednesday.
Hijratullah, Pachiragam district chief, said the Taliban had attacked check posts belonging to Afghan Army and local protection forces in the Pera Khel and Bama Khel areas.
He said casualties had been suffered by both sides but that the exact numbers were not known.
A local security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that five checkpoints and a small base had collapsed to the Taliban and that six soldiers were killed.
He also said a further 13 had been captured by the Taliban, but that efforts are underway to free them.
In addition to this, the Taliban attacked the local army and local protection forces’ posts in the Tarale Kando area of Haska Mina district.
Obaidullah Shinwari, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council, said three checkpoints had collapsed to the insurgents and that five soldiers were killed and 18 others wounded – four of whom are in critical condition.
Meanwhile, Taliban insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in the Kakarak area of the Sorkh Road district, causing the checkpoint to collapse, officials said.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for the Nangarhar police chief, said two soldiers were killed and three others wounded at the checkpoint.
Farid said 20 Taliban insurgents were also killed in the clashes in the three districts.
The Taliban have also confirmed casualties, but the exact number is not clear.
Latest News
UN underscores urgent need to protect civilians
The UN team in Afghanistan said that heavy civilian casualties recently documented by the UN mission underscores the need for all parties to do much more to protect civilians from harm.
In a briefing by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General on Wednesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) found that at least 23 civilians were killed and 49 were injured in just seven recorded incidents that took place over a three-day period last week in Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Sar-e-Pul, Parwan and Kapisa provinces.
Dujarric also stated that many civilians are being killed and injured by indirect fire from both the Afghan National Army and the Taliban.
According to the UN, the organization is sharing its findings with the parties involved in the conflict and is calling on them to take all measures to protect civilians.
Meanwhile, Zabi Farhang, a spokesman for the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, told Ariana News on Wednesday that in May alone, 280 civilians, including 109 children, had died and 634 others had been injured across the country as a result of the conflict.
Latest News
RSF asks ICC to probe killings of Afghan journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has formally asked the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate murders of journalists and media workers in Afghanistan since March 2020.
In this time, 11 media workers, including journalists, have been killed in targeted attacks.
RSF has asked Bensouda to investigate these murders – which the organization said Wednesday could be regarded as war crimes – under article 15 of the ICC’s Rome statute.
The latest media victims were three women working for Enekaas TV in the eastern city of Jalalabad, who were gunned down while on their way home on 2 March.
Before that, Voice of Ghor radio station director Besmellah Adel Imaq was shot dead as he was returning home in Firoz Koh, the capital of the central province of Ghor, on 1 January.
Imaq was the fifth media worker to be killed in the space of two months.
The others were Mohammad Aliyas Dayee of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Pashto-language service, who was murdered in Lashkargah on 12 November; Malalai Maiwand, a TV presenter and representative of the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ), and her driver Taher Khan, who were murdered in Jalalabad on 10 December; and Rahmatollah Nekzad, a reporter for international media, who was gunned down in Ghazni on 21 December.
All of these journalists and media workers were targeted because of their work amid an armed conflict that has seen an increase in violence against journalists and civil society in general since early 2020, RSF said in a statement.
“RSF has every reason to believe that armed groups, especially the Taliban or Taliban affiliates, are responsible for this wave of killings,” the organization stated.
“RSF has asked the ICC’s chief prosecutor to include these murders in the crimes committed in Afghanistan since 2003 that she was authorised to investigate by the ICC’s Appeals Chamber in March 2020.
“With a view to prosecuting those responsible, RSF has asked her to determine whether they should be treated as war crimes or as another category of crimes defined by the ICC’s Rome Statute, such as crimes against humanity,” the organization stated.
At least 100 journalists, including 15 foreign journalists, have been killed in connection with their work in the past 20 years in Afghanistan, while more than 60 media outlets have been destroyed or attacked and hundreds of threats have been made against journalists and media.
Taliban captures check posts in Nangarhar in series of attacks
UN underscores urgent need to protect civilians
Three civilians killed in NDS convoy blast in Nangarhar
RSF asks ICC to probe killings of Afghan journalists
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Zerbena: Challenges in transport sector of Afghanistan discussed
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Surge in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges to the activities of the Afghan Railway Administration
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of ANSDF members and civilians killed in last 10 days: reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
-
Latest News4 days ago
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
-
Latest News3 days ago
Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL to resume in UAE in September: Indian Cricket Board
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSA says there’s been no sign of Taliban leader for a year