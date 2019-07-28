Three Civilians, Four Afghan Forces Killed in Ghazni Blasts

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2019)

Three civilians were killed and three others wounded after mine went off in the central Ghazni province on Sunday, the provincial media office said in a statement.

The incident has taken place at PD3 of the provincial capital, Ghazni city, at around 8:35 am on Sunday.

The Taliban had planted the mine on the Kabul-Kandahar highway at the center of the city, the statement said.

At least three civilians were killed and three others injured after the mine blasted off at the area, the statement added.

In a separate incident, a militant carried out a car bomb suicide attack at Ab Band district of the province early on Sunday morning, in which at least four Afghan security forces were killed and more than eight security personnel were wounded.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.