COVID-19
Three cases of COVID-linked black fungus recorded in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health says three people have been diagnosed with COVID-linked black fungus, including one patient who died.
According to the ministry, two men and a woman were infected in Kabul, Baghlan and Samangan provinces.
Meanwhile, the acting health minister on Saturday warned that if people do not take coronavirus seriously they could also risk having to deal with black fungus disease.
“The corona test of all three people with the disease was positive, and two of them also had diabetes,” said Majroh.
Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Public Health statistics, 92 COVID patients died overnight and 1,272 new cases were reported.
People with weakened immune systems or people with heart disease, as well as people with chronic diabetes and cancer, are at risk of developing fungal infections. The disease mostly affects the mucous membranes of the nose, eyes, lungs and brain and can be fatal.
Although black fungus does not spread easily, a person with a weakened immune system is at risk of contracting it.
Sources meanwhile said people are trying to get the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to ward off the disease.
States across India last month declared a “black fungus” epidemic as cases of the fatal rare infection shot up in patients recovering from COVID-19.
The fungal disease, called mucormycosis, has a 50% mortality rate. It affects patients initially in the nose but the fungus can then spread into the brain, and can often only be treated by major surgery removing the eye or part of skull and jaw.
India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000
India reached the grim milestone of 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, half of them during a second wave in the past few months that overwhelmed the healthcare system and crematoriums.
India has recorded 30.45 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and is the second-most affected country behind the United States, which has 33 million cases.
The United States has over 604,000 deaths and about 518,000 people have died in Brazil.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation, recorded 853 deaths in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday. That took it past the 400,000 mark, with the last 100,000 being added in just 39 days, according to a Reuters tally.
But health experts believe India may have undercounted deaths significantly and the actual number could have reached one million or even higher.
Scores of bodies washed up along the Ganges river in northern India in May, as people struggled to keep pace with deaths and cremations at the peak of the second wave.
“Undercounting of deaths is something that has happened across states, mostly because of lags in the system, so that means we will never have a true idea of how many people we lost in this second wave,” said Rijo M John, a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.
Last month, Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 death toll to 9,429 from 5,424, after an order from a local court.
India recorded a total of 200,000 deaths at the end of April, but took just 28 days to get to 300,000 deaths.
Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during the second wave in April and May and people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes.
Cases have declined steadily since hitting a peak in May, but government officials and experts have warned that a third wave looms, as the country slowly re-opens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, rears its head.
Turkey halts flights from six countries due to coronavirus variants
Turkey has stopped flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Monday.
Reuters reported that those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said.
Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said.
Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.
Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Saturday that the Delta COVID-19 variant, first identified in India, is spreading rapidly in Afghanistan.
Acting Minister of Health, Wahid Majrooh, stated that 19 samples of suspected cases were tested in the central laboratories of the Ministry of Public Health of which 11 samples were detected as the Delta variant.
“This shows a rapid spread of the virus in Afghanistan,” Majrooh said.
This comes as the MoPH recorded 1,095 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total infected number of people to 11,4220 since the first case was detected in early 2020.
Meanwhile, 56 people have died of the virus in the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,650 in the country, the MoPH said.
The Ministry has extended the closure of education centers for another two weeks as Afghanistan is dealing with the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.
Majrooh, however, stated that the MoPH, Education, and Higher Education Ministries were working on a plan to reopen educational centers.
