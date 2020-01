(Last Updated On: January 19, 2020)

Sunday evening January 19th, some local young men halted 3 carjackers who were going to steal a car in Rahman Baba Mina, PD^12 of Kabul, and handed them over to the police.

Reportedly, one of the carjackers intoxicated himself and was subsequently taken to hospital. The other two, in the presence of the owner of the car, have been taken to the PD^12 police station.

The police in the PD^12 Kabul has confirmed the attempt. However, they adjourned providing any details until further investigation.