Three Brothers Beheaded by ISIS in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2018 9:32 am)

Three brothers were beheaded by the so called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Daesh terrorist group in Chaparhar district of the Eastern Nangarhar province, according to the local authorities.

“The incident took place over last night in Tirili area of Chaparhar district,” Nangarhar governor’s spokesperson, Attaullah Khogyani told Ariana News.

He further said that the beheaded people did not had any relationship with the government.

However, the ISIS has not yet commented regarding the incident.

The terrorist group is reportedly active in several districts of the province despite Afghan and international forces have launched wide operations against the militants since several months ago.

In addition to Nangarhar, the terrorist group is reportedly operating in Kunar, Jawzjan and Badakhshan provinces where local residents have recently expressed grave concerns over the increasing foothold of the ISIS.