Three Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attack in Sar-e-Pul

(Last Updated On: April 07, 2018 3:41 pm)

Three Afghan soldiers were killed and three others sustained injuries after a group of Taliban militants attacked a security outpost in the capital of the Northern Sar-e-Pul province.

A security source who asked to be not named confirming the incident told Ariana News that the Taliban set fire on the outpost and escaped the area before the arrival of backup forces.

He said that the attack was launched overnight on the outpost in Chamchagh leegjar area and the battle lasted until earlier this morning.

“Five Taliban insurgents were killed and wounded in counter-attack responses by Afghan security forces in the battle which lasted for two hours”, said Assadullah Habibi, Security Head of Jowzjan Police Chief.

Meanwhile, Sardar, a soldier who survived the Taliban attack stated that they were attacked by a group of 200 Taliban fighters equipped with night vision goggle and advanced laser-weapons system.

This comes a day after five Afghan forces were killed and seven others wounded also in Sar-e-Pul’s capital in a Taliban attack.