Three Afghan Forces Killed in Taliban Attack in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2018 9:04 am)

Three Afghan forces including the outpost commander were killed earlier this morning when the Taliban militants attacked their outpost in suburb of Kunduz City, said local authorities.

“The attack was carried out around 6:00 AM this morning on Zarkharid outpost of Kunduz city and Shaikh Zaher, the commander was also killed in the attack”, the provincial police chief told Ariana News.

According to the local authorities, the battle between both sides lasted for an hour and was over upon the arrival of back up forces.

The authorities further noted that the militants fled the area after they suffered heavy casualties as the result of Afghan counter-attacks.

However they said that exact death toll is yet to be clear.