Thousands rush into Afghanistan as major border crossing with Pakistan reopens
Thousands of people rushed into Afghanistan through a major border crossing with Pakistan on Tuesday as it reopened after a nearly month-long closure.
The Chaman-Boldak border crossing, the second-largest commercial border point between the two countries, reopened after talks between the Afghan and Pakistan governments.
“This border was closed for one month and three days. People were in great distress and discomfort. There was no work, no food,” said Bacha, an Afghan national.
The crossing, a vital source of customs revenue for the cash-strapped government in Afghanistan, was originally closed by Pakistani authorities due to security threats, Reuters reported. Disputes over issues ranging from COVID-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents have prevented the re-opening of the Chaman-Boldak crossing, despite severe hardship to truckers and local farmers.
In late October, hundreds of traders in Pakistan protested the border’s closure by blocking a local highway.
As Afghanistan sinks deeper into economic crisis, neighbouring countries have been increasingly worried about a mass movement of refugees, Reuters reported.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week
Afghanistan’s central bank has eased restrictions on bank withdrawals, lifting the maximum to $400 from dollar-denominated accounts or 30,000 Afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 Afghanis, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The change, which sets a monthly limit on withdrawals of $1,200 or 100,000 Afghani, came amid growing economic hardship that has left millions in Afghanistan without work and facing hunger.
Even those with savings have struggled to pay for food and household necessities because of the strict limits on withdrawals that were brought in to prevent a run on banks.
Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been restricted following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) take over in August, severely limiting the new administration’s room for financial manoeuvre.
Some $9.5 billion in central bank reserves remain blocked outside the country and international support given to the previous government has dried up.
This week, the IEA banned the use of foreign currencies for transactions like buying a car or a house, saying all contracts must be denominated in the Afghani currency.
IEA confirms seven dead in Kabul military hospital attack
Seven people, including a child, were killed and dozens were wounded in an attack on Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials confirmed.
The attack on the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital in Wazir Akbar Khan ended after IEA forces gunned down five Daesh attackers, an IEA official told Ariana News.
The initial explosion rocked Kabul just before 1.30pm on Tuesday and was followed by a second explosion. Clashes then broke out between IEA forces and Daesh, lasting several hours.
According to the deputy minister of information and culture, Zabihullah Mujahid, seven people, including three women, one child, and three IEA members were killed and five others wounded.
However, an IEA official told Reuters at least 25 people were killed when Daesh (ISIS-K) gunmen stormed the facility in central Kabul after two heavy explosions.
Mujahid said on Tuesday night the hospital had been cleared of the militants.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by Daesh.
Meanwhile, the “horrific” attack on the hospital sparked condemnation from the UN mission in Afghanistan and the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.
“Attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law,” UNAMA said.
“Those responsible need to be held to account,” the mission noted.
Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan also “strongly” condemned the “terrorist attacks”, stating, “Our sympathies and solidarity with bereaved families.”
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos
The Pentagon has quietly removed a massive collection of Afghanistan War footage totaling more than 120,000 photos and 17,000 videos from its official visual record, Task and Purpose reported Monday.
The images and videos, which date back more than a decade, were previously published to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS, a vast repository of public domain material that’s available for use by the public and the press.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday that he made the decision to temporarily archive any images and videos that could put Afghans in danger.
“My guidance was: I want any imagery that could be used to identify individuals and/or family members over the last 20 years of war; I wanted it to be unpublished for a temporary period of time, and it is temporary,” Kirby told reporters at a Pentagon news briefing. “It was done out of an abundance of caution.”
He said about 120,000 photographs and about 17,000 videos have been unpublished but he did not say when they would be reposted.
“We did not delete, but we took off publicly accessible platforms and archived for future republication at a later date,” Kirby said. “We removed thousands of still imagery and videos that would show the faces or any other identifiable information about many of the Afghans that we have worked for and we have supported and who have supported us over the last 20 years.”
As of Monday, there were approximately 86,000 images and 46,000 videos from Afghanistan remaining on DVIDS.
“This was an abundance of caution that we felt was necessary in keeping with our obligation to protect the identities of our Afghan allies and partners,” Kirby said.
“When we don’t feel that that need is there, then we will absolutely republish them.”
But Kirby described the effort to remove so many pictures and videos as a “mammoth undertaking” that took nearly two months; and he added: “The reason why I didn’t announce it was because we were in the middle of it and it wouldn’t make much sense to tell the world that we were archiving these images before we were done archiving them.”
