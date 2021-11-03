Thousands rush into Afghanistan as major border crossing with Pakistan reopens

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2021)

Thousands of people rushed into Afghanistan through a major border crossing with Pakistan on Tuesday as it reopened after a nearly month-long closure.

The Chaman-Boldak border crossing, the second-largest commercial border point between the two countries, reopened after talks between the Afghan and Pakistan governments.

“This border was closed for one month and three days. People were in great distress and discomfort. There was no work, no food,” said Bacha, an Afghan national.

The crossing, a vital source of customs revenue for the cash-strapped government in Afghanistan, was originally closed by Pakistani authorities due to security threats, Reuters reported. Disputes over issues ranging from COVID-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents have prevented the re-opening of the Chaman-Boldak crossing, despite severe hardship to truckers and local farmers.

In late October, hundreds of traders in Pakistan protested the border’s closure by blocking a local highway.

As Afghanistan sinks deeper into economic crisis, neighbouring countries have been increasingly worried about a mass movement of refugees, Reuters reported.