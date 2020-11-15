Thousands of Trump supporters march on Capitol Hill

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2020)

Tens of thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters marched through downtown Washington on Saturday, echoing his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, Reuters reported.

Trump continues to refuse to concede defeat a week after Democrat Joe Biden won the election. He has since launched numerous lawsuits to overturn the results despite election officials around the country having said they saw no evidence of irregularities.

Trump’s supporters on Saturday carried flags and marched to the US Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill.

Trump, who was on his way to his golf course, drove through the crowds and waved from inside the presidential limousine.

He then later wrote on Twitter his supporters “will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!”

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group, mostly dressed in black with some wearing helmets and ballistic vests, were among the marchers and Reuters reported having witnessed at least half a dozen scuffles and several tense standoffs, but the violence appeared isolated.

One person was however stabbed and taken to hospital. By mid-afternoon police had arrested 10 people, including four for firearms violations, two for assault and one for assaulting an officer, Reuters reported.