COVID-19
Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend
Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers.
Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,401 flights on Friday, which fell on Christmas Eve and is typically a heavy day for air travel, according to a running tally on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Nearly 10,000 more flights were delayed.
The website showed that 1,779 Christmas Day flights were called off worldwide, along with 402 more that had been scheduled for Sunday.
Commercial air traffic within the United States and into or out of the country accounted for more than a quarter of all the canceled flights over the weekend, FlightAware data showed.
Among the first U.S. carriers to report a wave of holiday weekend cancellations were United Airlines and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), which scrubbed nearly 280 flights combined on Friday alone, citing personnel shortages amid the surge of COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 infections have surged in the United States in recent days due to the highly transmissible variant Omicron, which was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. cases and as many as 90% in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard.
The average number of new U.S. coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.
New York reported more than 44,000 newly confirmed infections on Friday alone, shattering that state’s daily record. At least 10 other states set new one-day case records on Thursday or Friday.
Rising hospitalizations were hitting healthcare systems especially hard in the U.S. Midwest, with intensive care units in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan bracing for the worst even as they remain under pressure from an earlier wave of Delta variant cases.
In Britain, many industries and transport networks were struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolated, while hospitals have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.
One in 20 Londoners had COVID-19 last week, a figure that could rise to one in 10 by early next week, according to data released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics.
Government data showed a record tally of 122,186 new infections nationwide on Friday, marking a third day in which the number of known cases has surpassed 100,000.
While recent research suggests Omicron produces milder illness, and a lower rate of hospitalizations, than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note about the outlook.
“There is a glimmer of Christmas hope … but it definitely isn’t yet at the point where we could downgrade that serious threat,” Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, told the BBC.
France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, with its daily tally exceeding 94,000 while hospitalizations from the virus reached a seven-month high, prompting the government to convene a special meeting for Monday that could trigger new public health restrictions.
Despite the uncertainties and grim news around the world, millions of Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season.
Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, flew to New York with his wife and three children, even though the latest torrent of coronavirus cases dashed their hopes of catching a Broadway performance of “Hamilton” or visit some museums.
“Hamilton” was one of a dozen productions to cancel shows this week as cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Museums were scratched from the family’s itinerary because many now require proof of vaccination and the two younger children are ineligible for the shot.
Instead, Jimenez, 33, said his brood will make the best of roaming the city’s streets and parks, while also seeing relatives and friends.
“We just wanted to get out of the house, really, get the kids out to the city for Christmas,” Jimenez told Reuters on Thursday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
New York planned to sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its annual outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration, in response to the surge of new coronavirus cases, capping the number of attendees 15,000.
The Biden administration will next week lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the Omicron variant, the White House said.
COVID-19
Two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan
Two million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US, Austria, and Italy arrived in Afghanistan this week, the UNICEF said in a tweet.
“We thank our donors for helping us keep health workers, teachers, and vulnerable groups safe,” UNICEF tweeted.
The assistance was provided through COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated: “The first tranche of 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Afghanistan today, adding to the 3.3M the U.S. previously provided via COVAX.”
“We are committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, which includes providing safe and effective vaccines to save lives,” he added.
Salam, a member of the UNICEF team in Afghanistan, stated that the assistance was very essential as “Afghanistan is going through a very difficult humanitarian crisis.”
“Without these vaccines we could not be able to help our health workers, to make sure children and mothers are safe,” Salam said.
COVID-19
China’s Xian locks down its million residents as COVID-19 cases rise
The Chinese city of Xian has imposed tight curbs on outbound travel and commuting within the city, putting its 13 million residents in a lockdown as a new COVID-19 outbreak sees community cases tick higher.
The daily count of domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptoms in Xian has increased for six consecutive days since December 17, Reuters reported.
That brings the total number of local cases to more than 200 between 9 and 22 December, smaller than many outbreaks outside of China. No infection caused by the Omicron variant has been detected in Xian.
Consistent with Beijing’s stance that no flare-up can be allowed to spread, Xian has made it difficult for residents to leave.
Starting Thursday, only one person in each Xian household can go out for necessary shopping every two days, while other family members must stay home unless they have essential jobs.
All domestic flights to and from Xian previously scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled, according to data provided by Variflight. Outbound flights from Xian for Friday are still available, online travel booking apps show.
The city has run at least two rounds of mass testing.
A few other local regions, such as Sichuan province and Chongqing city, demanded people who had recently visited Xian to be quarantined for up to 14 days before they could travel freely.
There were no new deaths, leaving the national death toll at 4,636.
Mainland China had 100,644 confirmed cases as of December 22, including both local ones and those found among international travelers.
COVID-19
WHO experts recommend third dose of Novavax COVID vaccine for people with health issues
Novavax (NVAX.O) said on Tuesday the World Health Organization’s (WHO) panel of experts had recommended a third dose of its vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for immunocompromised persons, Reuters reported.
The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, issued a series of recommendations, including the use of the vaccine in persons with comorbidities, breastfeeding women, and those living with HIV.
According to Reuters after reviewing Novavax data the independent experts said the vaccine could be used in pregnant women if the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks.
On Friday, the WHO issued an emergency use listing to Novavax’s vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, paving the way for its use in low- and middle-income countries where rollout has been much slower than in Europe.
Novavax said on Monday it had received the WHO’s emergency use listing for the company’s own version of the vaccine, which it will distribute in Europe and other markets, read the report.
The company also said on Tuesday it had begun administering its first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 in a late-stage trial, Reuters reported.
