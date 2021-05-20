Business
Thousands of cold storage units across the country ready for use
President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday at a ceremony related to agriculture that 10,685 cold storage units have been constructed across the country, said the Presidential Palace (ARG) in a series of tweets.
“In 34 provinces of the country 10,685 cold storage (units) have been prepared for inauguration today,” said Ghani.
According to ARG, Ghani said that despite the domestic capacity some goods are still being imported from other countries.
Ghani added that Afghanistan has the capacity to provide agricultural products to the world.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said that nearly 15,000 cold storage units have been established across the country that effect farmers’ lives.
Economic analysts, on other hand, said that if the ministry of agriculture changes the agricultural system to an industrial system Afghanistan will a key exporter of agricultural products in the region.
Business
Anti-graft commission probes ‘catastrophic’ customs corruption
Anti-corruption agencies have described reports by the acting minister of finance that as much as $8 million is being embezzled by customs on a daily basis as being “catastrophic”.
The Anti-Corruption Commission says it is investigating the acting minister’s claims.
“The Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the matter and will obtain further information from the Ministry of Finance,” said Mohammad Salim Safari, media officer at the commission.
This comes after acting finance minister Khalid Painda told MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Wednesday that between $7 million and $8 million was not being collected daily by customs across the country.
MPs in turn accused government leadership, especially the Ministry of Finance, of being the main culprits regarding corruption in customs, and said Painda needs to stop corruption instead of complaining about it.
On Wednesday, Painda told MPs in Parliament that there are reports of corruption involving governors, police commanders, employees of the Ministry of Finance as well as members of the public.
Asked about who is behind the multi-million dollar corruption scheme, Painda was not able to give satisfactory answers, members of the administrative board of the Wolesi Jirga said.
“Instead of giving statistics, the Ministry of Finance should fight corruption and reveal the list of corrupt people,” said Hujatullah Kheradmand, Deputy Secretary of the House of Representatives.
Members of the public, however, have a different view, saying that the head and leadership of the Ministry of Finance are primarily responsible for the corruption but instead they are blaming others.
President Ashraf Ghani has in the past accused the interior ministry of being at the heart of corruption in the country. But some members of the public say it appears that the ministry of finance has now taken that top spot.
In response to the scandal, the Ministry of Industry and Trade says that the smuggling of commercial goods into the country has reduced domestic production.
The Ministry says that joint efforts have been launched with the Ministry of Finance to address this challenge, and that tariffs on imported goods should be increased by 100 percent.
The private sector, on the other hand, says that domestic industrialists still do not have access to production resources.
Members of the private sector say that if the government supports the private sector, investments in the country will increase and jobs will be created.
Business
Billions of dollars in contracts at risk due to ‘lack of coordination’
Officials representing defense contractors said billions of dollars in contracts meant to support Afghanistan through U.S. government agencies are at risk during the military drawdown, and that the risk is worsened by a lack of coordination in Kabul and Washington.
The Associated Press reported these officials recommended creating “collaborative forums” in Kabul and Washington to ensure better planning for the drawdown and to support post-withdrawal U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.
“Contractors need up-to-date information from USG (U.S. government) officials on the constantly changing drawdown impact on USG missions in Afghanistan and on the security environment for contractor operations,” AP quoted them as having said.
“Better communications and prudent planning that includes contractors can help protect our people while executing the drawdown and achieving defense, development, and diplomatic goals,” they said.
The letter was signed by heads of the National Defense Industrial Association, the International Stability Operations Association, and the Professional Services Council.
There are thousands of U.S. contractors in Afghanistan, most or all of whom are expected to depart in the military withdrawal which is expected to be completed by September 11.
Business
Three new Herat factories create 500 jobs, mostly for women
Three new factories in Herat province have been officially launched with separate production lines now in operation, local officials confirmed.
The factories, and food and dairy; another food; and a cheese factory, worth a total $10 million, will provide 500 new jobs – mostly for women.
Funded by the private sector in the industrial zone of Herat city, the inauguration of the factories was attended by guests including the minister of industry and the governor of Herat.
“With the start of the new production lines, indirectly, thousands of jobs have been created,” said Hamidullah Khadem, head of the Chamber of Industry.
According to local officials, more than 40,000 people are employed by almost 300 factories in Herat’s industrial zone.
Thousands of cold storage units across the country ready for use
Anti-graft commission probes ‘catastrophic’ customs corruption
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
Gen McKenzie to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan
Four members of one family killed in Ghor explosion
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Pas Az Khabar: US Envoy Khalilzad warns Taliban
Zerbena: Construction of Kabul-Jalalabad highway stopped
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Hizb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Morning News Show: The Ghani-Abdullah political agreement discussed
Tahawol: High Council of State discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Israel bombs Gaza home of top Hamas leader as fighting rages
-
COVID-195 days ago
COVID-19 victims among the bodies dumped in India’s Ganges
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken and Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process
-
Health3 days ago
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico
-
Latest News4 days ago
ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul mosque bombing
-
Latest News2 days ago
Clashes intensify around the country in past 24 hours