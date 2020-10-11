Connect with us

Thousands of Afghan women band together to protect their civil liberties

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2020)

The Voice of Afghan Women in Defence of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan campaign met on Sunday in Kabul and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war and bloodshed “of innocent Afghan people”.

The women, who are party to the resolution numbered 15,700 and were from 34 provinces.

On Sunday, hundreds of these women came together in Kabul, at an event facilitated by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, and issued a nine-point resolution stating clearly that while they have “never been involved in the conflict” they have paid the highest price. 

They pointed out that they have been left homeless because of the ongoing war and have lost fathers, husbands, sons, brothers and other family members through years of conflict. 

They stated that women across the nation want their voices to be heard by the parties involved in peace talks and by the world. 

Top of the list of demands was that for a ceasefire, second was that conflict by Muslims against Muslims is not permissible and they called on religious scholars around the country to work for the promotion of peace, the preservation of national and religious values in order to strengthen national unity, mutual acceptance and conflict resolution through mosques. 

They also called for rights and achievements of the last 20 years to be respected and for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity to be maintained. 

They stated that as Afghan women, they consider the preservation of the country’s constitution as a national obligation – so as to guarantee their civil and political rights in peace negotiations. 

“We, the Afghan women support the public movements and actions of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to achieve lasting and dignified peace, and we emphasize on the continuation of these movements for the establishment of lasting peace in the country.”

They also called for the families of those affected by the war to receive support and said “we Afghan women seek the support of neighboring counties and the region for the peace process in Afghanistan and we ask the international community to ensure lasting peace and to provide necessary cooperation to strengthen our country’s fence and security forces.”

The women stated that as “responsible citizens” they want to live in peace and know that language, ethnic and religious differences are all accepted – “because our beauty lies in ethnic, religious diversities and national unity”. 

 

US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2020)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614, Reuters reported.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the virus as of 4 pm ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier. 

The US is still the country with the highest number of infections but India is fast closing the gap after it passed the seven million caseload mark on Saturday. 

India’s health ministry reported 74,383 new cases Saturday morning, over a 24 hour period, taking the total to 7,053,806. 

India now ranks the second country to register seven million cases and is approaching figures close to that of the US.

Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: October 11, 2020)

Heavy clashes have been reported in Helmand’s capital Lashkargah with hundreds of people fleeing the city after reports emerged that the Taliban had taken control of at least one Police District – PD4.

Civil society activists confirmed the clashes and said several checkpoints in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand, had fallen to the Taliban.

They said PD4 in Lashkargah, Sayeed Abad area in Nad Ali district, and Nahr-e-Saraj area in Grishk district had all collapsed to the insurgent group on Sunday afternoon.

The insurgent group carried out a number of coordinated attacks on various parts of the province Saturday night and through Sunday. 

According to Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand’s governor, the Afghan security forces have retreated from a number of checkpoints in Lashkargah in order to prevent civilian casualties. 

He said it had been “a tactical retreat”. 

Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin Khan meanwhile confirmed the clashes but said the Afghan security forces have launched counter-attacks – air and ground operations – against the militants.

He said at least 200 Taliban have been killed in the last 10 days across the province.

Khan said some of the Taliban militants who were recently released from Afghan prisons under the US-Taliban deal have returned to the battlefield and were involved in the current clashes.

Meanwhile, photographs posted on social media show trucks loaded with household goods heading away from the city as residents flee their homes. 

Sources also said the Taliban have captured 37 policemen and engineers from an electricity substation in Dorahi in Lashkargah.

As terrified residents took to social media, #SaveHelmand started trending on Sunday night. Cries for help from government went out in their hundreds and as one resident said on Twitter: “The only word on the streets of Lashkargah is that Taliban are coming. There is a severe chaos & confusion among the local residents of the city. #SaveHelmand.”

Bayat chairman lays first brick of high-tech unit at Kabul school

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2020)

Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat on Saturday laid the first brick at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Innovation and Technology Center that will be built by the foundation at the Mashal Bayat High School in Kabul. 

An estimated $500,000 will be spent to build the center which once complete will provide students with direct access to an innovative, practical learning environment for subjects including science, engineering, and computer programming. 

“The center will be established for young people to learn through new methods, through creativity, critical thinking, and better leadership. It will also provide access for them to automated machines, drones, and other advanced devices along with computer programming,” Dr Bayat said. 

Marking the inauguration of construction, Dr Bayat also distributed winter clothes to needy students at the school, located in the Afshar area in PD5 of Kabul city, along with school shoes, school bags, and stationery. 

Also attending the ceremony were government officials and representatives from some NGOs. 

Feedback from the guests was very positive and many said students who graduate from Mashal Bayat school in the future will be able to use what they have learned to work for a brighter future for Afghanistan. 

Afghan Red Crescent Society’s acting managing director Mirwais Akram said: “Students are here who will take advantage of this opportunity in the future, indeed, it benefits Afghanistan.”

The organization’s secretary-general Neelab Mubariz stated: “The center will help train the youth who will be able to address the needs of Afghanistan within the next ten years.”

Mashal Bayat High School students meanwhile expressed their excitement and said the new center will make an enormous difference for them and make it easier for them to get into university once they had graduated from high school. 

One student, Farmina, said: “We do not have such technology at the moment to gain theoretical and practical lessons.”

The Bayat Foundation is dedicated to the health, education and well-being of the people of Afghanistan, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, marital status, or religion, by providing for those in-need and unlocking the potential of widows, women, children, youth and men through programs and partnerships.

The foundation has over the past 14 years, since its establishment in 2006, worked hard to provide quality healthcare for women and newborns, increase access to education through new or refurbished schools, encourage economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, provide social justice, help strengthen families, establish competitive sporting events and worked hard to cement cultural preservation.

To date, the foundation has helped hundreds of thousands of needy families in all 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

