Thousands cross border after Spin Boldak opens for one day only
Spin Boldak border crossing opened on Saturday amid tight security, allowing thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis to cross into their home countries.
Officials opened the border crossing for one day, after having closed it early this month following heightened tension between the security forces in the area.
One official at the border crossing told Pakistan’s Dawn News on Saturday night that “over 15,000 people, including women and children, crossed into their countries smoothly and amid tight security arrangements.”
Tensions boiled over on July 31 when at least nine civilians were killed and 50 others wounded in Pakistani forces’ artillery attacks, the Afghan Defense Ministry said at the time.
On Thursday, hundreds of Afghans staged a protest in Spin Boldak district, in Kandahar, to condemn the incident.
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
Responding to Zimbabwe’s announcement that it had canceled the T20I cricket series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said late Saturday night that it respects Cricket Zimbabwe’s decision and agrees it is not feasible for the series to be held given the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release issued late Saturday night, the board said that the “ACB understands that under the current situation where the COVID-19 pandemic still poses a grave threat to the health and safety of everyone concerned, it is not currently feasible for the series to be held.”
The tour was scheduled to start later this month.
In the statement, the ACB said it had always adhered to health and safety guidelines around the COVID-19 outbreak and pointed out that the pandemic has had an extreme impact on the cricketing calendar for 2020.
“ACB, therefore, respects and conforms to Cricket Zimbabwe’s decision in this regard and cites it as a fair decision under the relevant circumstances and looks forward to bilateral cricket between both sides in future.
“As ACB and Cricket Zimbabwe share a good history of bilateral cricket, the possibility of a series between the National teams of both countries will be discussed again once the threat of COVID-19 is tackled effectively,” the statement read.
The planned Twenty20 International cricket tour was called off on Saturday by Zimbabwe after the host government declined to approve the tour, citing health risks.
The tour was expected to start this month and despite the Zimbabwean cricket federation having applied to government for the tour to go ahead, the five-match series was canceled.
Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) director-general Prince Mupazviriho said: “It will not be proper at the moment for foreigners to come to Zimbabwe for sport considering that there won’t be enough time to go through the required quarantine period.”
“We also took into consideration the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and felt that such a tour would put the players and everybody at great risk. So the minister responsible (Sports minister Kirsty Coventry) decided not to approve the tour.”
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said the Afghanistan series cancellation was a huge setback for his country’s cricket team but added that the country is now hoping to travel to Pakistan in October to begin it’s World Super League commitments, a new ICC model that creates a pathway to the 2023 World Cup.
US to reduce troop levels to less than 5,000 by end of November
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday that the United States will withdraw the number of troops in Afghanistan to below 5,000 by the end of November.
“We are going down to a number less than 5,000 before the end of November,” Esper said in an interview with Fox News.
Esper said the Pentagon would still need to brief members of Congress on the plan, and would also need to ensure the “United States is not threatened by terrorists coming out of Afghanistan.”
This comes after US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios last week, he would like to have “probably anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000” troops in Afghanistan by the time of the election on November 3.
Over the past six months, the US has reduced the number of troops to about 8,600 from 14,000.
This was in accordance with the Doha agreement, signed in February, between Washington and the Taliban.
However, US officials have stated that the second phase will be conditions-based, but have yet to define this.
In his interview last week, Trump told Axios he will reduce American troop levels in Afghanistan down to about 4,000 “very soon”.
He said: “We are largely out of Afghanistan”.
“We’ll be down in a very short period of time to 8,000, then we’re going to be down to 4,000, we’re negotiating right now”, he said adding that the US had “been there now for 19 years and we will be getting out.”
Loya Jirga urges govt to release prisoners in order to kick start peace talks
Afghanistan’s Loya Jirga, or grand council of tribal elders, community leaders, and politicians, on Saturday, urged the government to release the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners so as to move forward with intra-Afghan talks.
The Loya Jirga, called to determine the fate of the prisoners, convened Friday and wrapped up on Saturday. Over 3,200 delegates participated.
The delegates were split up into 50 working committees and discussed the prisoner release issue for two days.
Once each group had made their decision they submitted their recommendations to the Jirga’s administrative board.
All 50 committees recommended government free the 400 controversial prisoners.
Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council of National Reconciliation and the chair of the Loya Jirga, said Saturday that the committees recommended the prisoners be released but that the Jirga would officially “announce the outcome tomorrow.”
“I congratulate all Jirga members divided into 50 working committees for promptly ending their free deliberations. I welcome their input and recommendations as part of this important consultative exercise as we compile & announce the outcome tomorrow,” Abdullah said in a tweet.
I congratulate all Jirga members divided into 50 working committees for promptly ending their free deliberations. I welcome their input and recommendations as part of this important consultative exercise as we compile & announce the outcome tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/K5TjBnYf4H
— Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Abdullah said that the direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban would begin three days after the end of the Jirga.
“Three days after the end of the jirga, Afghan talks will begin and we are ready to move this process forward properly to end the war in Afghanistan,” Abdullah said.
A readout of their conclusions, seen by Ariana News, indicates that these committees urged the international community, especially the United States, to guarantee the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive ceasefire for the release of prisoners.
In their recommendations, the committees recommended that the government and the High Council of National Reconciliation consider the following points regarding the release of the prisoners and the hoped-for intra-Afghan peace talks:
- To achieve lasting and dignified peace, the parties must show the necessary flexibility;
- Release 400 remaining Taliban prisoners so that there is no excuse to postpone peace talks;
- Unconditional ceasefire shall be established with the release of Taliban prisoners and the parties shall remain committed to it;
- Peace talks should begin as soon as possible;
- The formation of an all-inclusive national body for peace negotiations capable of defending the values and achievements of the last 19 years;
- Afghan-led peace talks should preferably be held in Afghanistan;
- The countries involved in the Afghan issue should stop supporting the Taliban and not escalate tensions;
- The Taliban should no longer carry out terrorist attacks under the name of ISIS (Daesh);
- Prisoners should be released on national and international bail so that they do not rejoin the battlefield;
- Guarantee from the international community from the start and success of the talks and the establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan;
- Release prisoners of the country’s security forces in order to prevent the weakening of their national spirit;
- Decisively defend the republic and the achievements of the last 19 years in the peace negotiations;
- Defend the constitution, especially the second chapter of the constitution and the democratic system in negotiations;
- Protect civil liberties and rights enshrined in the Constitution, especially the rights and freedoms of women;
- Preserve freedom of speech and freedom of the press;
- Share the progress of peace talks with the people of Afghanistan during the talks;
- The government must obtain the consent of the families of war victims;
- Involve all different sections of society, especially women and youth in the peace negotiating team;
- The negotiating team must have the full capacity for dialogue;
- Peace agreements under the supervision and guarantee of the United Nations, major world and regional powers;
“All the members of the relevant committees emphasized that the people of Afghanistan have been making sacrifices for years. War has taken a heavy toll on us. To achieve peace and stability and to end the devastating phenomenon of war, we agree to release Taliban prisoners, provided that the international community guarantees the success of the talks and the establishment of lasting peace,” the chairmen of the committees said.
The chairmen added: “Agreeing to release Taliban prisoners does not mean forgiving their crimes. No individual or institution has the right to do so. But achieving peace and stability in the country is a national priority and a public necessity.
“Therefore, to facilitate the success of the peace talks, it is necessary to pave the way for the start of negotiations.”
After submitting the report of the working committees, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and Chairman of the Grand Consultative Peace Jirga, meanwhile expressed his gratitude for the patience, comprehensive advice and constructive and comprehensive suggestions made by the members of the Jirga and said: “The High Council for National Reconciliation is very important and we will make great use of it in the negotiations.”
The Speaker of the Grand Consultative Peace Jirga expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the working committees and said: “Afghanistan is at a critical and historic stage. It is a great success to understand the sensitivity of the situation and to give your advice in the light of the current situation and with the national interest in mind. However, the conditions are not favorable. But what definitely guarantees our victory is our unity.”
Meanwhile, some committees objected to the composition of the current negotiating team, urging the government to reconsider its make up and select new members for the team.
But sources close to the Taliban say that after the release of 400 prisoners, early talks are not possible and the demands of the parties involved have not been finalized.
Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban, said: “The Taliban are waiting for the release of 400 prisoners and the Taliban are ready for Afghan talks, but it is possible that other figures will join the government’s negotiating team and this will not be possible in a short time.”
