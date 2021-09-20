Latest News
Thirty Allied Chiefs of Defence discuss the changing nature of warfare
NATO’s thirty Chiefs of Defence gathered in Athens, Greece on Sunday for the fall session of the Military Committee Conference 2021.
The agenda for the Conference was challenging but necessary so that the Military Committee could provide guidance to the Strategic Commanders and advice to the NATO Secretary General and the North Atlantic Council.
According to a statement issued by NATO, discussions focused on NATO-led operations, missions and activities and the threats and challenges facing NATO.
The Chiefs of Defence exchanged views on the military input to the Alliance’s lessons learnt process that will evaluate the Alliance’s engagement in Afghanistan, the statement read.
The Chiefs of Defence discussed enduring threats and peacetime challenges. They stressed how the geopolitical environment was changing and the line between peace and crisis was increasingly blurred. The Military Committee then deliberated the changing nature of warfare and how the Alliance needs to maintain pace with the speed of technological change.
The final meeting of the day saw the Chiefs of Defence nominate Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak as the next Director General of the International Military Staff. Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak from Poland will take office in the summer of 2022.
3 national snooker team players off to good start in world champs
Afghanistan’s National Snooker Team has gotten off to a good start in this year’s Six-Red World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
National team member Raees Khan Sindzai won his first match against his opponent from Ukraine ending with a score of 5-4.
Sindzai also defeated his Iraqi rival 5-4 in his second match and his next game will be against Bahrain.
Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, another Afghan team member, beat his Egyptian rival 5-0 but lost his second match to his Belgian opponent, 4-5.
His third game will be against Palestine.
The Six-Red World Championships comes just days after the three team members took part in the Asian Snooker Championships, which were also held in Doha.
The tournaments are part of three major billiards and snooker events – including the GCC Billiards and Snooker tournament – organised by the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation.
It is the first time a country hosts these three major championships in succession, separated by only a few days.
The competitions started with the Asian championship from September 12 to 16, then the Six-Red World Championship from September 17 to 21. This championship will be followed by the GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship from September 22 to 28.
President of the International Snooker Federation and Executive Director of the Qatar Federation, Mubarak Al Khayarin, described Qatar’s hosting of the World and Asian Championships as a great challenge, especially after stopping nearly two years of activity due to the repercussions of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Qatar’s The Peninsula reported.
Three brothers killed in Paktia in dispute over land
Three members of one family were killed and one more wounded in a clash in eastern Paktia province, local officials said Sunday.
According to Islamic Emirate officials, the clash happened between two families in Shakar Khel village in Gardez city, the provincial capital, on Saturday evening.
The incident happened after an argument broke out over a land dispute between the two sides, the officials said.
The officials stated that all the victims were brothers.
Mawlawi Hemat, police chief of Gardez PD1, stated that three members of one family have been arrested in connection with the incident.
He said Islamic Emirate forces are investigating and hope to arrest the other culprits.
Kabul municipality drawing up service plans, order removal of T-walls
The acting head of Kabul municipality on Sunday ordered the removal of the city’s blast walls and said plans are being drawn up to address urban challenges and to provide effective services.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mawlawi Hamdullah Nomani said the removal of barriers and concrete walls is a part of the plan going forward
Mawlawi Nomani said that the construction of high rise buildings and usurpation of land are challenges that will be addressed in future.
“Investigations about buildings and land grabbing, which were [prone to] corruption will be addressed. We will not allow this, people cannot misuse this. We will investigate this when all institutions resume work,” said Mawlawi Nomani.
According to him, the Islamic Emirate will urge donors to complete projects that have stopped in the past month.
“We are in contact with donors of 100 projects that have now stopped. We have not received a positive or negative answer about the fate of the projects,” he said.
Mawlawi Nomani also said that the removal of barriers and concrete blast walls will be completed soon.
“We will remove barriers that spoil the city, most of these were placed by security institutions. We are telling people who erected barriers to remove them, otherwise we will remove them and the people will have to pay municipality expenses,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of concrete walls, known in Kabul as T-walls, have for years spoilt the look of the city.
Almost everywhere you look in the Afghan capital, you see these tall, thick walls, which range in height from three to seven metres, that surround homes, businesses, schools, embassies and government compounds.
Over the years demand was high and as more walls went up, traffic problems increased as roads were all too often blocked when new walls went up.
