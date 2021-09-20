Thirty Allied Chiefs of Defence discuss the changing nature of warfare

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2021)

NATO’s thirty Chiefs of Defence gathered in Athens, Greece on Sunday for the fall session of the Military Committee Conference 2021.

The agenda for the Conference was challenging but necessary so that the Military Committee could provide guidance to the Strategic Commanders and advice to the NATO Secretary General and the North Atlantic Council.

According to a statement issued by NATO, discussions focused on NATO-led operations, missions and activities and the threats and challenges facing NATO.

The Chiefs of Defence exchanged views on the military input to the Alliance’s lessons learnt process that will evaluate the Alliance’s engagement in Afghanistan, the statement read.

The Chiefs of Defence discussed enduring threats and peacetime challenges. They stressed how the geopolitical environment was changing and the line between peace and crisis was increasingly blurred. The Military Committee then deliberated the changing nature of warfare and how the Alliance needs to maintain pace with the speed of technological change.

The final meeting of the day saw the Chiefs of Defence nominate Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak as the next Director General of the International Military Staff. Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak from Poland will take office in the summer of 2022.