Third journalist killed in Afghanistan in one month
Gunmen opened fire and killed Malalai Maiwand, a radio and television journalist, in Jalalabad city early Thursday morning in what has become yet another suspected targeted attack on media workers.
Maiwand was killed shortly after 7.30am in the Nangarhar provincial capital, along with her driver, while on her way to work. She worked for provincial radio and TV station Enikass.
Reacting to the attack, Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said in a tweet that “unfortunately, in the last decade and a half, the vast majority of journalists have been killed by the Taliban.”
Maiwand’s death on Thursday has brought the total number of journalists killed in Afghanistan since 2001 to 52, according to CPJ data.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for her death.
This latest incident comes less than a month after Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Elyas Dayee was killed in an IED explosion in Lashkargah city in Helmand province.
The November 12 incident happened after insurgents attached a magnetic IED to Dayee’s car and came less than a week after former TOLOnews TV presenter Yama Siawash was killed in the same type of attack.
“This is part of an alarming pattern of increased threats and attacks on the media by the Taliban,” Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said in a tweet after Dayee’s death.
Thursday’s attack comes just three days after NATO allies and partners in Afghanistan issued a joint statement condemning the ongoing targeted attacks and assassinations of individuals, including journalists.
This comes after almost daily killings of people who appear to have been singled out by insurgents to be assassinated.
Of the dozens of people killed in this way in the past few months are judicial officials and media representatives among others.
The signatories to the statement specifically stated that they expect that all parties to the conflict will protect the freedom and the independence of the media and civil society in Afghanistan.
“We reaffirm our commitment to champion the freedom of all the Afghan people. We call for immediate compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.
“To this end, we support the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in its efforts to investigate and prosecute those who are targeting these individuals with violence and immediately end the impunity of these killings.”
Outcry grows as another journalist slain in Afghanistan
As the outcry grows over Nangarhar journalist Malalai Maiwand’s assassination on Thursday morning, the AJSC (Afghan Journalists Safety Committee) warned that if the targeted killings of media workers does not stop, Afghanistan stands to lose one of its greatest achievements over the past 19 years – that of Press Freedom.
Maiwand was gunned down in Jalalabad city on Thursday morning, along with her driver, while on her way to work and in turn became the third journalist to be killed in the country in a month.
The AJSC said in a tweet that “if the killing of Afghan journalists does not stop, Afghanistan will lose one of its greatest achievements, which is press freedom. We demand action from the government for safety of journalists.”
NAI, an NGO supporting open media in Afghanistan, also reacted in horror at the latest attack and said in a statement that this incident will also scare off women who want to work in the industry.
NAI called on government to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
“With Malala’s death, the opportunities for female journalists will become limited, and journalists will no longer dare to work as journalists, something that the enemies of the Afghan people have long sought,” NAI said in the statement.
According to NAI, Thursday’s attack brings the total number of media workers killed in Afghanistan this year to 10.
President Ashraf Ghani also immediately condemned the attack on Maiwand and called it a war crime.
He said all responsible security institutions must thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.
UK’s ambassador to Kabul Alison Blake was also quick to condemn the assassination of Maiwand and said: “We must unite to uphold Press Freedom, their deaths must be investigated and their killers face justice for this wicked act.”
Danish envoy to Afghanistan Mette Knudsen also responded in horror to the attack and said: “Not again! These killings of journalists are horrific crimes, aimed at silencing critical voices, and must be condemned by all. Let us unite in support of Press Freedom.”
The EU in Afghanistan also immediately issued a statement and condemned the killing of Maiwand. The EU said it is “saddened and outraged” about the attack.
“Attacks on media representatives are attacks on the freedom of speech and can never be tolerated,” they said.
US Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul Ross Wilson also condemned the attack on female journalist Maiwand and said “I condemn the assassination of journalist Malalai Maiwand …We must protect press freedom. These attacks must stop immediately and the killers brought to justice.”
Maiwand worked as a journalist at Enikass Radio and TV in Nangarhar and was gunned down along with her driver at about 7:10am, local officials confirmed.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, MoI spokesman Tariq Arian, who also reacted immediately to the news of Maiwand’s death that “unfortunately, in the last decade and a half, the vast majority of journalists have been killed by the Taliban.”
This latest assassination meanwhile comes as prominent journalists and champions of press freedom from across the world are currently examining ways to overcome increasing challenges facing the media at a two-day online conference organized jointly by the UN’s cultural and educational agency, UNESCO, and the Netherlands.
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory parade
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Azerbaijan Thursday to join in celebrations to mark the anniversary of the nation’s victory against Armenia following their six-week war over control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Azerbaijan’s army paraded military hardware and weapons seized from Armenia through the capital Baku ahead of Erdogan’s arrival to rehearse for a large-scale victory parade on Thursday.
France24 reported the Turkish leader’s visit to Azerbaijan was an opportunity to celebrate together the “glorious victory” against Armenia for control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region, Erdogan’s office said.
Erdogan was scheduled to hold talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and preside over the military showcasing that is the culmination of nationwide festivities for the victory, France24 reported.
The Turkish president’s visit came weeks after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a deal with Russia to end clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh after a string of Azerbaijani victories in its fight to retake the disputed region.
Azerbaijan’s historic win was an important geopolitical coup for Erdogan who has cemented Turkey’s leading role as a powerbroker in the ex-Soviet Caucasus region.
Turkey backed Azerbaijan during the six weeks of fighting that erupted in late September and left more than 5,000 people dead and Ankara was accused of sending mercenaries from Syria to bolster Baku’s army, but denied the charge.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International on Thursday said in a statement that both Azerbaijani and Armenian forces committed war crimes during the recent fighting.
According to Amnesty International videos showing the decapitation of captives and the desecration of corpses had been analyzed and verified.
Amnesty International analysed 22 videos that depict extrajudicial executions, the mistreatment of prisoners of war and other captives, and desecration of the dead bodies of enemy soldiers.
Two videos show extrajudicial executions by decapitation by Azerbaijani military members, while another video shows the cutting of an Azerbaijani border guard’s throat that led to his death, the statement read.
“During the recent Nagorno-Karabakh fighting, members of the military on both sides have behaved horrendously, displaying a complete disregard for the rules of war,” said Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Research Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia
“The depravity and lack of humanity captured in these videos shows the deliberate intention to cause ultimate harm and humiliation to victims, in clear violation of international humanitarian law.
“Both Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities must immediately conduct independent, impartial investigations and identify all those responsible. The perpetrators – as well as any commanding officers who ordered, allowed or condoned these crimes – must be brought to justice,” he said.
Expert foresees shift in US policy on Afghanistan under Biden
With less than 50 days before president-elect Joe Biden takes office, speculation is growing as to how the US counterterrorism policies will shift under a new administration, with one expert saying it is naive to think the Taliban will stick to its promises, work in good faith with the Afghan government and break ties with al-Qaeda.
Jason Blazakis, a professor at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, and director of its Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism, wrote in an opinion article published in The Hill on Thursday that it is anticipated that Biden’s incoming foreign policy team will reinvigorate US multilateral counterterrorism efforts at the United Nations and elsewhere.
Blazakis stated that US policies on Iraq and Afghanistan will likely shift, “given that ISIS remains a threat to stability in the Near East and the al-Qaeda core and ISIS branch known as Khorasan remain active in Southwest Asia (including Afghanistan).”
Blazakis said that Biden’s security team is unlikely to drastically increase troop presence in Afghanistan or Iraq, but if the stability in the respective countries continue to devolve, “observers should expect some level of redeployment, a significant increase in bilateral and multilateral capacity-building efforts to shore up counterpart security, and an expansion of programmatic efforts to counter violent extremism.”
He said that since outgoing President Donald Trump’s move to withdraw troops from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, “ISIS brazenly launched an alarming number of attacks.”
“The Trump peace agreement with the Taliban (in February) will create an atmosphere, because of US troop withdrawal, for al-Qaeda to regain sanctuary and finally regroup after two decades of being on its heels,” he said.
“Believing that the Taliban will fulfill its promises and work in good faith with the Afghan government and break its relationship with al Qaeda is naive.
“In October, the Taliban demonstrated its continued resolve to fight when it killed more than 40 Afghan police officials in Helmand Province,” he said.
Blazakis stated that Biden inherits a challenging national security environment, and efforts to counter threats including ISIS and al-Qaeda remain paramount.
“But human rights considerations must be fundamental to the Biden team’s application of counterterrorism power. Mistakes of the past, such as drone targeting that has resulted in too many civilian casualties, must be avoided,” he said.
Pointing out that the former Obama administration’s security team recognized this late in then president Barack Obama’s second term but then ordered a report on civilian deaths associated with US drones.
“The Trump national security team canceled the report last year, setting back efforts to improve transparency in the conduct of counterterrorism. Transparency, accountability, oversight, and regional and multilateral cooperation to mitigate terror and extremism must be the principles that guide the Biden team’s fight against bad actors,” Blazakis stated.
If these principles are not adhered to, mistakes of the past will be repeated and human rights will continue to be eroded, he added.
