Third Day of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Ends With No Result

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2019)

The eighth round US-Taliban talks in Doha continued on the third day behind the closed doors with no result.

Familiar sources with the talks say that the United States’ stress on keeping part of its intelligence agency in Afghanistan is the reason behind the delay in signing of the peace agreement.

“The controversial issue is that the United States wants to keep part of its intelligence agency in Afghanistan but the Taliban do not accept it,” said Mawlawi Abdulshokor Motmaein, a former Taliban official.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar in a message has said that representatives of no country including Qatar have participated in the talks.

At the same time, a number of the former members of the Taliban in a gathering stresses on releasing of both side’s prisoners and not holding the election.

“The decision on holding the election should be made after the peace agreement,” said Sayeed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.

This comes as the Pakistani media have reported that Donal Trump is expected to visit Afghanistan and Pakistan to finalize the peace agreement.

In addition, a senior delegation of the U.S. State Department has traveled to Islamabad for talking over the Afghan peace process.