Thieves kill gold dealer in Kabul, steal 3-Kg gold

Armed robbers killed a gold dealer on Sunday in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city and stole three kilograms of gold.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Sunday while Haji Mir Afghan, owner of the gold shop, was opening his shop at a market in PD^6 in Dasht-e-Barchi.

Mir Afghan relatives said seven armed robbers entered the shop following they shoot and injured the guard of the market.

According to them, the thieves gunned down the owner of the gold shop and stole three kilos of gold.

“There were seven people,” said Noor Ahmad, son of the victim.

Aziz Ahmad, another son of the deceased, said: “I hide under the showcases. My father was killed and the gold was stolen away by the thieves.”

The Goldsmiths’ Union of West of Kabul said that gold sellers are being threatened every day by thieves and lose their lives unless they were being extorted.

Union officials added that they have visited the PD^6 Police Department several times, but nothing has been done to remove the threats.

Mahmoud Jafari, head of the West Kabul Goldsmiths’ Union, said: “We are very annoyed by the thieves. Every day they kill, every day they steal. The police don’t pay any attention.”

“A few days ago, they injured me. They are threatening. I went to the police station and the police chief said that go, we will check again. Every day we are threatened, we will be injured, we will pay taxes, but the government yet to pay attention.’’

Confirming the incident, Kabul police are talking about a new security plan for Kabul.

Meanwhile, residents of western Kabul, especially in the area of the Sixth PD^6, say armed robberies have been stepped up by cyclists in the area, injuring people every day.