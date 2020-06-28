Latest News
Thieves kill gold dealer in Kabul, steal 3-Kg gold
Armed robbers killed a gold dealer on Sunday in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city and stole three kilograms of gold.
The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Sunday while Haji Mir Afghan, owner of the gold shop, was opening his shop at a market in PD^6 in Dasht-e-Barchi.
Mir Afghan relatives said seven armed robbers entered the shop following they shoot and injured the guard of the market.
According to them, the thieves gunned down the owner of the gold shop and stole three kilos of gold.
“There were seven people,” said Noor Ahmad, son of the victim.
Aziz Ahmad, another son of the deceased, said: “I hide under the showcases. My father was killed and the gold was stolen away by the thieves.”
The Goldsmiths’ Union of West of Kabul said that gold sellers are being threatened every day by thieves and lose their lives unless they were being extorted.
Union officials added that they have visited the PD^6 Police Department several times, but nothing has been done to remove the threats.
Mahmoud Jafari, head of the West Kabul Goldsmiths’ Union, said: “We are very annoyed by the thieves. Every day they kill, every day they steal. The police don’t pay any attention.”
“A few days ago, they injured me. They are threatening. I went to the police station and the police chief said that go, we will check again. Every day we are threatened, we will be injured, we will pay taxes, but the government yet to pay attention.’’
Confirming the incident, Kabul police are talking about a new security plan for Kabul.
Meanwhile, residents of western Kabul, especially in the area of the Sixth PD^6, say armed robberies have been stepped up by cyclists in the area, injuring people every day.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus death cases rise to 737
Afghanistan witnessed 34 Coronavirus death cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said the cases were recorded in Kabul (8), Maidan Wardak (3), Kapisa (2), Takhar (2), Kandahar (1), and Logar (1).
It brings the total fatalities to 737 in Afghanistan.
It comes as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, the cases were reported as follow: Kabul 220, Herat 24, Kandahar 1, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 12, Baghlan 11, Logar 7, Badghis 11, Kunduz 17, Parwan 2, Maidan Wardak 3, Badakhshan 15, Daikundi 10, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 1, and Zabul 5.
The ministry added that 2004 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 30,967 people been infected with the Coronavirus, out of the figure 12,588 were recovered of the virus.
Latest News
9 Taliban militants killed, 5 wounded in Paktia Clash
At least nine Taliban insurgents were killed and five others wounded in a clash with the Afghan forces in Paktia province, police said.
Hayatullah Nezami, a spokesman for Paktia police told Ariana News that the clash broke out between the two sides after the militants stormed security outposts in Dandaw Patan district of the province on Saturday night.
The official did not provide details on the casualties of the Afghan forces.
Meanwhile, the Taliban fighters attacked security outposts in Imam Sahib district o Kunduz province, killing four policemen and wounding one.
Hijratullah Akbari, a spokesman for Kunduz police told Ariana News that the incident happened at around 12:30 Saturday midnight.
According to Akbari, four militants were killed wound four others wounded in the clashes.
The Taliban militants yet comment in these regards.
Latest News
Khalilzad, international community condemns AIHRC attack
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad condemned yesterday’s attack on Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission employees, calling it “an anti-human act”.
“The targeted killing of Fatima Khalil and Jawid Folad today, two Afghans dedicated to the cause of fundamental human rights, is an anti-human act. We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms,” Khalilzad tweeted.
“Those opposed to peace start fires they hope spread quickly and smolder indefinitely. We support the overwhelming demand of Afghans to overcome these odds and continue the march to a permanent and dignified peace and an Afghanistan in which everyone’s rights are respected,” Khalilzad said in a separate tweet.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) June 28, 2020
Fatima Khalil, a Donor Liaison Officer and Jawid Folad, a driver of the AIHRC were killed after their vehicle was targeted by an IED at Butkhak Square PD^12 of Kabul city on Saturday morning.
“I did not know them personally. I understand that Fatima was a courageous young person deeply dedicated to human rights for all Afghans, rights which are universal & Jawid was a long-time AIHRC employee doing his valued part,” US Envoy sai.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban militant group denied its involvement in the incident.
The attack was widely condemned by local and international communities.
The Presidential Ashraf Ghani condemned the “terrorist attack” and directed the authorities to investigate the attack thoroughly.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation expressed his condolences, “I ask that the authorities take these repetitive attacks seriously and put more effort protecting civilians and combating terrorism.”
The Afghanistan IHRC urged the government to bring the culprits to justice.
“We condemn such a heinous attack on our employees in the strongest possible terms. As of now, no group has claimed the responsibility of the attack and the perpetrators have not been identified yet. Those responsible should be identified after an investigation and brought to justice for committing this terrible crime,” AIHRC said in a statement.
US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said that the attack is “unacceptable”.
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) June 27, 2020
“We call on all those who love Afghanistan to break this cycle of violence and death, to end the impunity and indignity of such attacks on the Afghan people, and to work for peace.ow those who defend human rights and liberty. These attacks must end,” Wilson said.
UNAMA said that the killing of human rights defenders has no justification, saying an immediate investigation needed with perpetrators held to account.
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) June 27, 2020
Meanwhile, the UK, Italy, Pakistan Germany Sweden, and a number of other countries condemned the “horrible attack”, urging “senseless violence against human rights defenders has to STOP.”
Thieves kill gold dealer in Kabul, steal 3-Kg gold
Tawahol: Ghani grants new authorities to Amrullah Saleh
Afghanistan Coronavirus death cases rise to 737
Sola: Government, Taliban prisoner releases discussed
9 Taliban militants killed, 5 wounded in Paktia Clash
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban informal ceasefire continues
Angry protesters take to streets over police brutality – USA
Morning News Show: Concerns over daily increase in Coronavirus cases
Tawahol: Ghani grants new authorities to Amrullah Saleh
Sola: Government, Taliban prisoner releases discussed
Morning News Show: Iran’s commitment to solve Afghan refugees’ problems
Sola: Afghans waiting for Intra-Afghan Talks to begin
Morning News Show: Abdullah’s insist on starting Intra-Afghan Talks
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
- Latest News2 days ago
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths
- Business5 days ago
Farmers stage protest over cancellation of budget for 1,450 agricultural projects – Herat
- Latest News4 days ago
Bolton memoir: Trump warns Taliban of breaking peace agreement
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack security outpost in Logar, killing four
- Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan remains safe harbor for “terrorist groups”: US
- Latest News4 days ago
25 provinces connect to fiber optic network