There Will Be No Unconditional Release of Taliban Prisoners: Sediqi

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2019)

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi said on Wednesday, August 28 that the Afghan government has no plan at all for the unconditional release of Taliban prisoners and it will not happen.

The spokesman for Taliban Political Office, Suhail Shaheen told ArianaNews that the releasing of the Taliban’s prisoners is a part of the agreement which has already been discussed but the spokesman for President Ghani rejects unconditional release of militants.

Meanwhile, experts believe that the release of Taliban’s prisoners is a strategic mistake given that the group has not shown readiness for direct negotiations with the government.

“Ghani has released 900 Taliban members for good gesture or Jirga’s decision, but it did not bring peace; unconditional release would only result in the continuation of war, not peace,” Ahmad Saeedi, a political commentator told ArianaNews.

The Afghan government has imprisoned thousands of Taliban militants for various charges of terror, murder, bombing and plotting attacks in the last two decades.