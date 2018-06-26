UK to Deploy More Troops to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2018 12:23 pm)

The UK Army will deploy 440 more troops to Afghanistan to train the Afghan National Security Forces.

Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor said, “Whispers tonight National Security Council to discuss increasing number of UK troops in Afhganistan tomorrrow, with govt likely to send another 440 to help train Afghan forces.”

She added that if agreed by the National Security Council, it would likely be announced in the “coming days” in the run up to the NATO summit. The decision would make the UK the 3rd largest contributor to Afghan security.

The move would come after The Guardian reported that the UK was ‘considering doubling the number of troops deployed in Afghanistan in response to a request from Donald Trump’.

Afghanistan is currently faced with a Taliban resurgence. This comes after the UK officially withdrew from the nation in 2014. The Taliban recently refused to extend a three-day ceasefire that had occurred over Eid.