The Embassy of Iran to Kabul stops council services

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2020)

The Embassy of Iran to Kabul announced Monday that it had stopped the customer services of its council to stop the coronavirus outbreak.

The Embassy of Iran to Kabul, in a statement on 24th February, announced that for precautious hygiene reasons to prevent coronavirus outbreak, services to Afghan visitors have been put on hold.

The statement says, “The council of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran kindly notifies the Afghan people that for precautious hygiene purposes, to prevent coronavirus outbreak, services to visitors have been put on hold, effective from Monday 24th February on, until the next notice. Updates of any sort will be timely released to the public.”