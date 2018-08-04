The Decision to Drop 25 Names from Candidates’ List Draws Protest

(Last Updated On: August 04, 2018 8:07 pm)

The decision of the assigned committee of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) to drop 25 names from the parliamentary election candidates’ list has drawn protest in Kabul.

The current parliament member Fawzia Koofi whose name was also removed from the list, on Saturday protested against the decision.

She said the plans being taken at the committee were political and were under the government’s consideration.

MP Alagul Mujahid, meanwhile, said that the government wants to remove Mujahideen from the list in order to make way in the parliament for those holding dual citizenship.

This comes as the IECC committee for investigation of possible links of some candidates with illegal armed groups on Friday said that it ended its task on Thursday night after addressing 230 electoral complaints.

The committee noted that 37 other possible candidates received warning of being removed from the list if they were proved to have links with irresponsible gunmen.

Following the matter, the IECC said that it was not the final stage of the electoral complaints processing.

The commission said that those who have been dropped from the list could object the issue to the IECC within next two days and thereafter, the IECC is expected to make a final call on the candidates’ list.