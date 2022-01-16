Latest News
Thank you, we have enough manpower, Mujahid tells Pakistan
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has politely turned down Pakistan’s offer to send manpower to Afghanistan, stating there are enough educated young people in the country.
In an audiotaped interview with the BBC on Saturday, Mujahid thanked Pakistan but said the IEA did not need outside labor.
“There are enough educated young people to work in the ministries and there is no need for outside manpower,” said Mujahid in the audiotape, which was released by Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the IEA’s political office in Qatar.
“You know that countries can ask for manpower from abroad if they need to, but Afghanistan is rich in educated people,” he said.
However, Mujahid pointed out that they would accept cooperation in the economic, trade and financial sectors. He also said that there are some banking problems in Afghanistan and that these areas need help.
This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday told senior officials at the 3rd Apex Committee meeting on Afghanistan to stave off a crisis in their neighboring country by exporting qualified and trained manpower to Afghanistan, especially in medical, IT, finance and accounting.
Mujahid meanwhile said in the audiotape that Imran Khan has not been the only leader to offer this and that a number of other countries have also offered to send in manpower.
Khan’s remarks sparked widespread reaction. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also commented, on his Facebook page, and while praising Pakistan for the offer said there was no need for foreign manpower to be sent into the country.
Latest News
US seeking revenge for its defeat by imposing sanctions: China envoy
China’s ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu criticized the United States for seeking revenge on Afghans for its defeat by imposing economic sanctions, and said that the US was using the issues of an inclusive government, human rights, women’s rights and freedom of expression as pretexts in Afghanistan.
In a meeting with Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, on Sunday, the envoy said that China wants to work with Afghans to help them.
During the meeting Wang called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to ensure that Afghan soil will not be used against any country, the interior ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Afghan interior ministry officials thanked China for its humanitarian assistance and called on China to continue its assistance to the Afghan people during this difficult time.
Latest News
Five million Afghans fell victim to drugs in the past 20 years: Deputy PM
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Sunday that five million Afghans have become addicted to drugs in the past 20 years but that these addicts will be provided with treatment.
Speaking at an event in Kabul on Saturday, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of Afghanistan said: “We have seen that nothing was done for Afghanistan during the occupation period, however, our youths are addicts and social problems increased.”
Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture of IEA, Khairullah Khairkhwa said that in addition to sanctions, some foreign countries launched propaganda campaigns against the IEA after their defeat.
“Experience has shown that countries which faced sanctions, built their own countries. We will solve the current problems,” said Khairkhwa.
IEA officials also welcomed humanitarian assistance being provided by the international community but reiterated that they would not accept conditions based assistance.
Officials also called on the people to accelerate their efforts to improve the current economic, social and health crisis
Latest News
IEA and Turkmenistan officials agree to strengthen bilateral ties
A high-level delegation led by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Ashgabat at the invitation of Turkmenistan on Saturday and met with Turkman Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Muradov and other officials, the Afghan foreign ministry said Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the meeting focused on strengthening political, diplomatic and economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan; on security cooperation, the early launch of TAPI and TAP projects, trade and private sector development, extraction of marble, increased exports of fresh and dry fruits and other commodities, and especially the completion of railway projects at Aqena and Torghandi ports.
The officials also discussed the possibility of investing in solar and wind power projects in Afghanistan, read the statement.
It was also agreed that Afghanistan would be used as a transit hub between Central and South Asia and that liquefied natural gas, minerals, food and other commercial goods would be transported through the country.
It was agreed between the two sides that technical teams would meet in Kabul on January 22 and that work on increasing power imports, TAP and railway lines would start in the new solar year (late March).
Meanwhile, dozens of students stuck in Afghanistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been promised that they will be allowed to return to Turkmenistan gradually from the beginning of March.
Turkmenistan also pledged to provide scholarships to Afghan students in the oil and gas, railways and other technical fields.
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
US seeking revenge for its defeat by imposing sanctions: China envoy
Five million Afghans fell victim to drugs in the past 20 years: Deputy PM
IEA and Turkmenistan officials agree to strengthen bilateral ties
Twitter bans account linked to Iranian leader over Trump threat
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Tahawol: Imran Khan orders to send skilled personnel to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Salaries of government employees remain unpaid
Saar: US raised concerns over economic crisis in Afghanistan
Buhran: close look at Afghanistan political, economic crisis
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA refutes claims by Tajik president of terrorist camps in north-eastern Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan’s electricity supply to Afghanistan drops by 60%
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA demands return of dozens of aircraft parked in neighboring countries
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA changes its fiscal from Gregorian calendar to Hijri Shamsi
-
Business4 days ago
IEA approves 53.9 billion AFN budget for next three months
-
World4 days ago
Valerie Pecresse, the conservative who could become France’s first woman president
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s higher education minister confirms public universities to reopen soon
-
Latest News4 days ago
US pledges another $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghans