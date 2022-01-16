Thank you, we have enough manpower, Mujahid tells Pakistan

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2022)

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has politely turned down Pakistan’s offer to send manpower to Afghanistan, stating there are enough educated young people in the country.

In an audiotaped interview with the BBC on Saturday, Mujahid thanked Pakistan but said the IEA did not need outside labor.

“There are enough educated young people to work in the ministries and there is no need for outside manpower,” said Mujahid in the audiotape, which was released by Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the IEA’s political office in Qatar.

“You know that countries can ask for manpower from abroad if they need to, but Afghanistan is rich in educated people,” he said.

However, Mujahid pointed out that they would accept cooperation in the economic, trade and financial sectors. He also said that there are some banking problems in Afghanistan and that these areas need help.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday told senior officials at the 3rd Apex Committee meeting on Afghanistan to stave off a crisis in their neighboring country by exporting qualified and trained manpower to Afghanistan, especially in medical, IT, finance and accounting.

Mujahid meanwhile said in the audiotape that Imran Khan has not been the only leader to offer this and that a number of other countries have also offered to send in manpower.

Khan’s remarks sparked widespread reaction. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also commented, on his Facebook page, and while praising Pakistan for the offer said there was no need for foreign manpower to be sent into the country.