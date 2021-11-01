Latest News
Thai capital welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of travelers to the Thai capital in 18 months, as part of a quarantine waiver for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19.
There were 1,534 foreign arrivals and 890 Thais on 40 international flights on an opening day on Monday, senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit said.
The waiver covers more than 60 countries, including the United States and China, plus several places in Europe, from where some were escaping the winter blues.
“Right now, in Europe, as you know it’s quite cold, so we decided to go come here,” said German tourist, Simon Raithel, among the first arrivals.
Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs that were criticized in the travel industry for being too onerous and economically damaging.
More than 3 million Thai tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue have been lost.
Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of Thai GDP, with one survey ranking Bangkok as the world’s most visited city.
Thailand tested the waters with the reopening of the island of Phuket, but the pilot scheme had mixed results, drawing just 1% of its monthly pre-pandemic level when it started in July.
Under the new national program, visitors must await a negative COVID-19 test on arrival then can travel freely the following day.
“It is much easier,” said Marguerite Jeason from France. “Before at first, it was 14 nights.”
Airlines have rushed to ready the country for the hoped influx of visitors, bringing jets back from hibernation.
Still, the pickup is expected to be relatively slow, with 180,000 foreign arrivals anticipated this year and 7 million next year, compared with some 40 million in 2019.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: http://www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners, we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
SAARC Chamber calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan
The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday called for urgent action to be taken to protect millions of Afghans from starvation.
According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, SAARC Chamber Chief Iftikhar Ali Malik said the international community, especially the West and the United States, must realize that this indifference may result in chaos, leading to internal strife and civil war.
He said it’s a race against time and countries must step in to shoulder their responsibility and to address Afghanistan’s latest disaster.
Malik also stated that the crisis in Afghanistan is of particular concern as only 5% of the people have access to enough food to survive and that Afghanistan is now among the worst humanitarian crises in the world.
Dr Khalid Mahmood, the dean of the faculty of information and media studies at Punjab University, meanwhile said the world seems largely indifferent and aid coming into the country is too little and too slow.
He said the response from the international community had until now been lukewarm, even downright cold, despite the unfolding human tragedy in a country that has known nothing but wars for the last four decades.
Ghani pledged to fight till death but fled: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS on Sunday that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani promised to fight till death but instead fled Kabul when the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) arrived at the gates of the city.
This comes a week after former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on the same show that the Biden administration could have done more to prevent the collapse of the government in Kabul.
On Sunday’s show, the interviewer asked Blinken if he had personally tried to persuade Ghani to stay in Kabul.
Blinken said he had been on the phone with Ghani on the Saturday night, “pressing him to make sure he was ready to agree with the plan we were trying to put into effect — to do a transfer of power to- to a new government that would have been led by the Taliban (IEA), but then inclusive and included all aspects of Afghan society.
“And he told me on the phone he was prepared to do that, but if the Taliban (IEA) wouldn’t go along, he was ready to fight to the death,” said Blinken.
However, the next day, August 15, Ghani fled Afghanistan.
Blinken stated that neither the US intelligence agencies nor any politicians expected “the rapid implosion of the government and the security forces. No one anticipated that would happen over the course of 11 days.”
Asked if he did everything he could, Blinken said the State Department was reviewing everything that the US had done, starting from 2020 when the Trump administration made an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, as well as all actions taken over the years.
Boris Johnson pledges £50 million to UN for Afghanistan
Two and a half million Afghans, most of them women and girls, will receive urgent life-saving humanitarian support thanks to £50 million ($68 million) of funding announced by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the UK government, the funding, which is drawn from the UK’s £286 million aid commitment to Afghanistan announced by the Prime Minister in September, will be channelled via UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated since the collapse of the previous government in August.
The funding announced on Sunday will help the critical need for food, nutrition, shelter and medicine over the winter months in Afghanistan and bolster the UN’s wider humanitarian response.
Protecting women and girls from gender-based violence will also be prioritized, the statement read.
Johnson said “two months ago this week NATO withdrew its final forces from Afghanistan after the most extensive evacuation effort in the alliance’s history, an effort which saved a huge number of lives”, according to the statement.
“We now have a responsibility to protect the people of Afghanistan most at risk under the Taliban (IEA) regime, particularly women and girls.
“Today’s funding will provide urgent protection for the most vulnerable people. But preventing a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and preserving the gains of the last twenty years will require a truly global effort,” he was quoted as saying.
