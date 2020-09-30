Tensions mount as Armenia and Azerbaijan clashes continue

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2020)

NATO allies France and Turkey traded angry accusations on Wednesday as international tensions mounted over clashes between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

Clashes broke out on Sunday and since then dozens have been killed and hundreds wounded on both sides in clashes that have now spread beyond the enclave’s territory.

The skirmishes have raised concerns about stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets, and raised fears that regional powers Russia and Turkey could be drawn in, Reuters reported.

Some of Turkey’s NATO allies are increasingly alarmed by Ankara’s stance on Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Turkey’s close ally Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians but is not recognised by any country as an independent republic.

Echoing remarks by President Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would “do what is necessary” when asked whether Ankara would offer military support if Azerbaijan requested it.

Cavusoglu also said French solidarity with Armenia amounted to supporting Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan, Reuters reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is home to many people of Armenian ancestry, hit back during a visit to Latvia. He said France was extremely concerned by “warlike messages” from Turkey.

“And that we won’t accept,” he said.