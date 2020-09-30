Featured
Tensions mount as Armenia and Azerbaijan clashes continue
NATO allies France and Turkey traded angry accusations on Wednesday as international tensions mounted over clashes between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Clashes broke out on Sunday and since then dozens have been killed and hundreds wounded on both sides in clashes that have now spread beyond the enclave’s territory.
The skirmishes have raised concerns about stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets, and raised fears that regional powers Russia and Turkey could be drawn in, Reuters reported.
Some of Turkey’s NATO allies are increasingly alarmed by Ankara’s stance on Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Turkey’s close ally Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians but is not recognised by any country as an independent republic.
Echoing remarks by President Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would “do what is necessary” when asked whether Ankara would offer military support if Azerbaijan requested it.
Cavusoglu also said French solidarity with Armenia amounted to supporting Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan, Reuters reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is home to many people of Armenian ancestry, hit back during a visit to Latvia. He said France was extremely concerned by “warlike messages” from Turkey.
“And that we won’t accept,” he said.
Featured
Pakistan president says peace talks are a ‘watershed’ moment
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met with Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi on Wednesday to discuss progress regarding the current intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Qatar.
During the meeting, Alvi stated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and said a politically negotiated settlement was the only way forward.
Alvi also said the start of long-awaited peace talks was a “watershed” in Afghanistan’s history.
He stressed that the “Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement”.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Afghan peace process.
Abdullah also met with a delegation of religious scholars in Islamabad on Wednesday – his final day of an official three-day visit.
Among the scholars, he met was Hanif Jalandhari, the general secretary for the federation of Madrassas, who pledged support for the intra-Afghan talks.
Featured
Afghan talks team meets with religious council in Doha
Afghanistan’s negotiating team on Wednesday met with the Head of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Ahmad al-Raysuni, in Doha, Qatar, to issues around the peace talks.
The State Ministry for Peace said in a statement following the meeting that al-Raysuni told the delegation the organization was ready to provide any cooperation needed and that they fully support the peace process.
“We wish Afghanistan to emerge as a good example among Islamic countries and the world,” said al-Raysuni.
Members of the Afghan negotiating team provided clarification on the current status of talks with the Taliban, which appears to have stalled.
The team also called on the organization to use its influence to fully support the peace negotiations, read the statement.
“Their support can bring a ceasefire, an end to the killing of Afghans and an end to bloodshed in Afghanistan,” the ministry stated.
Ali Muhiuddin, Head of the Secretariat of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, said during the meeting that Afghanistan is the homeland of Imam Abu Hanifa, who was an 8th-century Sunni Muslim theologian and jurist of Persian origin. He became the eponymous founder of the Hanafi school of Sunni jurisprudence.
Hanafi jurisprudence has become a stumbling block in talks between the two sides as the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan team wants talks to be based on a broader platform so as to be inclusive.
The International Union of Muslim Scholars was established in 2004 in Qatar and has branches in 93 Islamic countries. Often, issues of contention within the Islamic world are referred to the organization for advice.
Featured
Peace before troops withdrawal: Pakistan PM’s security advisor
Special advisor on national security to Pakistan’s prime minister, Moeed Yusuf said Wednesday there needs to be peace and security in Afghanistan before foreign troops withdraw from the country.
Yusuf said Pakistan was facilitating the Afghan peace process and was optimistic about success around intra-Afghan negotiations, state radio, Radio Pakistan reported.
According to Yusuf, peace and security in Afghanistan is imperative for the entire region.
Voicing serious concerns about security, he said Afghan soil should not be used for any provocative activities against the neighboring country.
He also said the repatriation of millions of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan was a serious issue and that Pakistan hoped they would return to their home country as soon as possible.
Yusuf’s interview coincided with the High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman, Abdullah Abdullah’s visit to Islamabad where the peace process has come under scrutiny.
Having met with high-ranking officials this week, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abdullah has “broken the ice” by visiting Islamabad, thereby ushering in a new era of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Pakistan, which helped the United States to get the Taliban to the talks tables with the Afghan negotiating team, has reaffirmed its support to the peace process this week.
However, the talks, underway in Doha, Qatar, have stalled, reportedly over two issues – religious jurisprudence and the US-Taliban deal signed in February, which the Afghan government was not party to.
The Taliban do not recognize the Kabul administration as the legitimate government, claiming it is a puppet government for the United States.
Under the US-Taliban deal, which was conditions-based, Washington will withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by April next year. Already a drawdown has started, with troop numbers down from 13,000 in February to 8,600.
A further reduction of troops to 4,500 is expected by November.
