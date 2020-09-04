Latest News
Tencent loses $34 billion in two days after India bans PUBG Mobile
The Chinese technology giant Tencent has lost nearly $34 billion of its market after the Indian government banned the company’s popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.
The Business Insider India reported that this is the second biggest dip in Tencent’s valuation since Bloomberg reported that the company lost $66 billion last month when US President Donald Trump banned WeChat.
“Tencent takes the protection of user privacy and data seriously. Our apps have always remained in compliance with applicable data protection laws in India and all other markets where we operate. We look forward to engaging Indian authorities to clarify our long-established policy and action in protecting user data, and hope to ensure the continued availability of our apps in India ” the company said in an emailed statement to Business Insider India.
India has banned 118 Chinese apps in India. In addition to PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Chess Run, and Ludo World have also been blocked in the country.
According to the reports, PUBG had over 50 million active users in India.
The latest move comes after the ministry of electronics and information technology of India banned 59 chines apps including TikTok in late June following the rise of border tensions between the two countries.
COVID-19
WHO reports widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
The World Health Organization’s spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Friday they do not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year.
She said this was due to the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety, Reuters reported.
None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, Harris said.
Reuters reported that Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.
Meanwhile, US public health officials and drug company Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.
But Reuters quoted Harris as saying: “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year.”
Latest News
Abdullah says “lasting ceasefire” first issue to be discussed in intra-Afghan talks
The Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah says that a lasting ceasefire will be the first issue that the Afghan delegation would negotiate with the Taliban once the intra-Afghan talks are started.
In an interview with Al Arabiya, Abdullah said: “ The first issue to be discussed will be the issue of ceasefire a sort of long term ceasefire or lasting ceasefire which creates the environmentally better environment for the continuation of negotiations.”
He added that the people of Afghanistan want a dignified and lasting peace as they have suffered more than 40 of war, “war of over 40 years of war has taken its toll on the people.”
My interview with Al Arabiya English @AlArabiya_Enghttps://t.co/2DJH6JNlE5
— Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) September 4, 2020
It comes as the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Deborah Lyons while briefing the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan, said that "the level of violence on the battlefield remains deeply worrying."
She called on the two sides to consider a humanitarian ceasefire as one of the first items on the agenda of Intra- Afghan negotiations.
"For Afghanistan's most vulnerable people, the stakes could not be higher. I urge all member states to amplify this call as the negotiations begin. And the negotiations will begin," she noted.
"After four decades of war, the people of Afghanistan have more reason than ever to hope that this devastating conflict may come to an end," the UN envoy said.
It comes as the intra-Afghan negotiation, aimed to find a political settlement for ending the long-term war in Afghanistan, is expected to kick start soon as the barriers for the process have been removed.
Latest News
Afghan Forces thwart Taliban offensive on security checkpoints in Kandahar
The Afghan forces thwarted a Taliban attack on security checkpoints in southern Kandahar province, killing at least 15 militants, the Defense Ministry (MoD) confirmed.
The MoD said in a statement Friday that the Afghan forces targeted the militants in Shahwali Kot district of the province on Thursday.
At least 15 insurgents were killed and six more were wounded in the raids, the statement added.
“They were targeted by ANA while they were planning to attack ANDSF checkpoints, and a large amount of their ammunition and weapons were destroyed as well,” the statement read.
The Taliban yet comment in this regard.
It comes as the intra-Afghan negotiation, aimed to find a political settlement for ending the long-term war in Afghanistan, is expected to kick start in the next few days.
The Afghan government on Thursday released the final batch of the Taliban “hard-core” prisoners, except for seven, paving the way for the talks.
Meanwhile, Briefing the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Deborah Lyons, said that “the level of violence on the battlefield remains deeply worrying.”
She called on the two sides to consider a humanitarian ceasefire as one of the first items on the agenda of Intra- Afghan negotiations.
“For Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people, the stakes could not be higher. I urge all member states to amplify this call as the negotiations begin. And the negotiations will begin,” she noted.
“After four decades of war, the people of Afghanistan have more reason than ever to hope that this devastating conflict may come to an end,” the UN envoy said.
