Ten killed and at least 15 wounded in mosque explosion in Balkh

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

At least 10 people were killed in an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh on Thursday, police said.

Fifteen more people were wounded in the blast which happened during afternoon prayers in the Se Dukan area of the provincial capital, Mazar-e-Sharif city.

Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the provincial police, said that the explosion had been caused by an IED.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

The attack comes two days after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, killing six people and injuring 11 others.