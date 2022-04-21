Latest News
Ten killed and at least 15 wounded in mosque explosion in Balkh
At least 10 people were killed in an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh on Thursday, police said.
Fifteen more people were wounded in the blast which happened during afternoon prayers in the Se Dukan area of the provincial capital, Mazar-e-Sharif city.
Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the provincial police, said that the explosion had been caused by an IED.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.
The attack comes two days after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, killing six people and injuring 11 others.
Latest News
Pakistan will continue to work for regional peace: foreign minister
Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan is committed to continue efforts for peace in the region but she voiced concern over reports of Pakistani security forces being attacked from Afghanistan.
Speaking to the Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq in Islamabad on Wednesday, she also said Pakistan respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan.
Khar noted that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.
Earlier, Sadiq gave a detailed briefing to Khar regarding the security situation of Afghanistan and the region, Pakistani media reported.
Latest News
IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi met with ambassadors and representatives of Central Asia countries on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting was attended by ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and representatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Muttaqi spoke on Afghanistan-Central Asia relations, trade and economic integration, and stressed the need to seize new opportunities for the benefit of the entire region, the statement read.
According to the ministry the envoys, for their part, emphasized the importance of working together with Afghanistan in the areas of trade, transit, railways and energy transit through Afghanistan.
Views were also expressed on a number of specific issues and joint efforts were made for practical measures to be taken and for the betterment of the common area, the ministry said.
Latest News
Uzbekistan dismisses ISIS claim of cross-border rocket attack
Uzbekistan authorities have dismissed as “untrue” reports that militants linked to ISIS launched a rocket attack against the country from neighboring Afghanistan.
The denial comes a day after ISIS claimed its Afghan affiliate, the Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISKP, fired 10 rockets Monday morning from the northern Afghan province of Balkh, targeting a military unit in Termez on the Uzbek side of the border, VOA reported.
The Uzbek Defense Ministry on Tuesday released a statement on its website noting the country’s border with Afghanistan “is fully controlled by the Uzbek military and is stable.”
Islamic State released a picture and video of Monday’s alleged rocket assault, claiming it was launched from somewhere in the border town of Hairatan in Balkh, according to Site Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist propaganda, VOA reported.
The Uzbek Defense Ministry urged its citizens not to believe such “false” reports and rely only on “official sources” of information.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday also denied the reported attack, saying the situation on the border between the two countries “is normal and there is nothing to worry about.”
