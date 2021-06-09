Latest News
Ten HALO Trust deminers killed in Baghlan shooting
At least 10 deminers from the HALO Trust were killed on Tuesday night in a shooting by unknown gunmen in northern Baghlan province, police confirmed Wednesday.
Ahmad Jawed Basharat Baghlan police spokesman said 14 others were also wounded in the incident that took place in the HALO Trust compound in Baghlan-e-Markazi district.
Basharat blames the Taliban for the attack.
But locals said the attack was carried out by masked men and that their identities have not yet been determined.
The bodies of the deceased and the wounded deminers were transferred to a public hospital in Pul-e-Khumri City, the center of Baghlan, officials said.
The Interior Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the Taliban for the attack.
“At around 10pm last night, Taliban entered the camp and fired on the deminers,” Arian said.
He also stated that at least 10 were killed and 14 others wounded, but local residents said 10 were killed and 17 others were wounded.
Arian says that Taliban continue to commit crimes against service institutions, academia and religious sites.
The victims are all residents of Baghlan province, locals say.
Biden tells Congress US will continue to support Afghanistan and its peace process
US President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress on Tuesday that Washington will continue to fully support peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban and will encourage other nations in the region, especially Pakistan, to do more to support stability in Afghanistan.
In his letter he stated that over the past few decades, the United States and its partners have trained hundreds of thousands of Afghan troops and that the US will with the support of Congress, “continue to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces”.
“We will also continue to support the rights of Afghan women and girls and to maintain significant humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan.
“We will continue to pursue diplomacy and fully support peace talks between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, facilitated by the United Nations. And we will encourage other nations in the region, especially Pakistan, to do more to support Afghanistan and to support stability in the country,” Biden stated in the letter.
“But we will not allow United States troops to be a bargaining chip between warring parties in other countries. That is a recipe for staying indefinitely in Afghanistan,” he said.
He also stated the US will withdraw responsibly, deliberately, and safely, from Afghanistan, in full coordination with its allies and partners.
“Our NATO allies and operational partners, who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us for almost 20 years and who have also made great sacrifices, will now withdraw alongside our forces as we stand by our enduring principle of ‘in together, out together’.”
Giving background on his decision to leave Afghanistan, Biden stated that he reached this conclusion “after conducting a rigorous policy review process and consulting closely with our allies and partners, with our military leaders and intelligence personnel, with our diplomats and our development experts, with the Congress and the Vice President, and with the President of Afghanistan and many other leaders around the world.”
He noted however that over the last 20 years, the terrorist threat to the United States has become more dispersed around the globe and that keeping thousands of troops concentrated on the ground in Afghanistan “no longer makes sense as the most effective counterterrorism strategy when the threat has metastasized across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.”
“Our focus and posture need to adapt accordingly,” he said.
But according to him, the US will not take its eye off the terrorist threat in Afghanistan.
“The United States will reorganize our counterterrorism capabilities and assets in the region to prevent the reemergence of a terrorist threat in Afghanistan.
“We will hold the Taliban and the Afghan government accountable to their commitments not to allow terrorists to threaten the United States or its allies from Afghan soil. And we will refine our national strategy to monitor and disrupt terrorist threats wherever they arise,” he said to Congress.
Three die in ANA helicopter crash in Maiden Wardak province
At least three Afghan Air Force personnel died and one other was wounded Tuesday night when a military helicopter crashed in Maidan Wardak province, officials confirmed.
The Ministry of Defense said in a news release that an M-17 helicopter crashed on Tuesday night in Jaghato district of Maidan Wardak province due to technical problems.
“At least three people died in the incident and another was injured,” read the statement.
The wounded man was transferred to Kabul for further treatment, the ministry said.
But the Taliban claim the Afghan army helicopter was shot down in the Jaghatu district.
They said the helicopter was downed while trying to supply security force members who were under siege.
Zarif meets with UN envoys for Yemen and Afghanistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan Jean Arnault and Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy for Yemen.
Zarif and Arnault discussed the developments in Afghanistan. During the meeting, Zarif explained the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Afghanistan, especially peace and security in the country as well as the peace process led by Afghans.
The foreign minister also underlined Iran’s support for intra-Afghan talks and protection of the achievements of the Afghan people in recent years, especially in the field of fundamental rights, according to a statement put out by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
Arnault, for his part, pointed to the importance of Afghanistan’s neighbors and said that he began his regional trip by visiting Iran. The UN official pointed out that the problem of Afghanistan can be solved through collective actions and the focus of his efforts is to find a way to this collective cooperation.
The Tuesday meeting came in continuation of Iran’s diplomatic efforts to push forward the Afghan peace process.
Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian foreign minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, held phone talks with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), on the country’s developments and the visit to Tehran of the UN secretary general’s personal envoy on Afghanistan.
In the Tuesday phone call, Abdullah called for continued support for the country’s peace process.
Taherian, in turn, underlined Iran’s support for the Afghan peace process and efforts made within this framework.
He also stressed the need for more interaction among various groups in the country in order to accelerate the move toward peace.
Zarif also met with the UN envoy for Yemen. At the meeting, Zarif and Griffiths discussed the various dimensions of the Yemeni crisis and ways to achieve peace and stability in the country, according to a separate statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.
Elaborating on the Islamic Republic’s view on how to end the conflict in Yemen, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the developments that followed the crisis in the country and stressed the need to lift the siege on the Yemeni people and facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to the Yemenis.
Explaining the principled view of Iran that war is not the solution to the Yemeni crisis, Zarif stressed that only through political dialogue and peaceful means the current miserable situation in Yemen can be brought to an end.
Griffiths, for his part, briefed Zarif on the outcome of his talks with the relevant parties on the Yemeni crisis.
