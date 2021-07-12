Connect with us

Ten foreign nationals granted Afghan citizenship

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2021)

The Afghan Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Monday that ten foreign nationals have been granted Afghan citizenship.

According to the statement, seven foreign nationals have applied for Afghan citizenship in the past six months.

The Ministry of Justice has, so far, finalized ten cases including three cases from last year.

“These 10 people are the citizens of different countries that, by the finalization of the Justice Ministry and issuance of the decree of the President, officially received citizenship of Afghanistan,” the statement read.

The Ministry added that three more cases were still being processed.

The Ministry, meanwhile, stated that during this period, 102 people have applied to relinquish citizenship after being granted “citizenship of a second country.”

“Applications to relinquish citizenship, from these people after review, by a relevant commission, are being processed by the Ministry of Justice. Within the first six months of this year, 178 cases to relinquish citizenship were finalized,” the statement read.

The ministry said the process of finalizing the relinquishment of citizenship for people was time-consuming as a number of ministries were involved and background checks, and identity verifications needed to be done.

The ministry also stated that in some instances, relinquishing citizenship of the first country was a condition of being granted citizenship by a second country.

General Miller hands over command of Afghanistan to CENTCOM chief

15 mins ago

July 12, 2021

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2021)

US Forces commander in Afghanistan General Scott Miller officially handed over command of US and NATO troops in the country to the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Marine General Frank McKenzie, at a ceremony in Kabul on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, Miller stated that the US will continue to support the government and the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) after the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

“It is important that the military sides set the conditions for peaceful and political settlement in Afghanistan. We can all see the violence is taking place across the country but we know with that violence that would be very difficult to achieve is a political settlement,” Miller said.

“What I tell the Taliban is they are responsible too. The violence that is going on is against the will of the Afghan people of Afghanistan and it needs to stop,” he added.

McKenzie, who officially took authority of US forces in Afghanistan, stated that the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan does not mean a cutting of ties, indeed, it is the beginning of a new chapter in the two country’s relations.

“We retain a protective posture that enable us to do the following things; first of all maintaining an ongoing diplomatic presence; second, support the Afghan security forces, people and government; and finally, prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for the terrorism that threatens the US homeland and the homelands of our friends and neighbors,” McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, NSA Hamdullah Mohib said that the government is trying to fill the security vacuum that has been created as a result of the withdrawal of international forces from the country.

“The vacuum was created as a result of the retrograde but we are trying to fill that gap; the strength of ANDSF is able to deal with some of the issues immediately; we have been working on how do we cover those gaps that exists,” Mohib said.

Qatar’s FM and Khalilzad meet to discuss Afghan situation

1 hour ago

July 12, 2021

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2021)

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss the Afghan peace process and regional stability.

According to Qatar’s The Peninsula, relations of bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the US were reviewed during the meeting, as well as the latest developments in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the State of Qatar’s efforts and role in mediating to achieve stability in light of the ongoing developments in the field, as well as its commitment to encourage dialogue between brothers in Afghanistan and facilitate peace talks until a just and lasting political settlement is reached in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad is currently in Qatar and is expected to visit other countries in the region.

Meanwhile, a Taliban delegation led by Abbas Stanekzai traveled to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, and met with the Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister on Sunday, said Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman.

Naeem stated that the two sides discussed bilateral relations.

The Afghan government, however, stated that the Taliban visits countries to justify their recent violence across the country.

A number of Afghan MPs have also called on the peace negotiating teams to put aside their disputes and resume peace talks.

MP Ramazan Bashardost stated: “The negotiating parties differ for their personal interests. It is a war of wealth and power. They should start talks as soon as possible.”

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

6 hours ago

July 12, 2021

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: July 12, 2021)

Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time.

The giant goalkeeper saved from Jadon Sancho and, decisively, Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford hit the post, as Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians in the shootout.

Luke Shaw had given England a dream start with a superb goal after two minutes but Italy, who offered almost nothing in response in the first half, gradually took command and deservedly leveled through Bonucci after 67 minutes.

It was the first final decided on penalties since Czechoslovakia beat West Germany in 1976 and was wildly celebrated in Italy after they lost the final in 2000 and 2012.

For England coach Gareth Southgate, who missed from the spot when they lost in the Euro96 semi-final to Germany, it was another shootout horror show.

The two players he sent on late in extra time with penalties in mind missed their penalties, as did 19-year-old Saka, who crumpled under the pressure of taking the final kick.

Italy has now won five and lost six of their 10 major tournament shootouts, including one win and one loss in World Cup finals, while England’s dismal record now reads seven losses from nine.

But England fans dreaming of a second title to add to the 1966 World Cup can hardly complain they were robbed this time after their team followed a strong start by surrendering the initiative despite the support from most of the 67,000 crowds.

The match statistics told the story as Italy had 66% possession and 19 shots to England’s six and, until the shootout, Donnarumma barely touched the ball.

Italy is now unbeaten in 34 matches, underlining the stunning turnaround fashioned by coach Roberto Mancini who took over after the country’s humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“It was impossible even to think about this, but the guys were extraordinary,” Mancini said. “I don’t have words for them, this is a magnificent group. We were great, we conceded an early goal and had some problems but then we dominated.”

BRIGHT START

It had all started so well for England when Harry Kane spread the ball wide to Kieran Trippier and he instantly repaid coach Southgate’s faith in recalling him by sending over a curling deep cross that Shaw met on the half volley to hammer inside the post for his first international goal.

England had taken an early lead in their 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia before being outplayed and losing in extra time but for a while, they stayed on top, with the Italians arguing and running to Mancini for instructions as they struggled for a foothold.

England’s well-drilled defense, which had conceded one goal, via a Denmark free-kick, in their six previous tournament games, looked safe enough but the players in front gradually began to concede more and more territory.

Jordan Pickford had to save from Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa as Italy cranked up the pressure and it paid dividends when Bonucci pounced from close range after the keeper had turned Andrea Belotti’s header onto a post.

England could have no complaints after inviting their opponents on and offering almost nothing in attack.

It was a similar story in extra time, though England did briefly force their way back into the game, albeit without creating much to reward the crowd for their waves of noise.

England briefly sensed glory in the shootout when Pickford saved from Belotti, and Kane and Harry Maguire put them 2-1 ahead. The keeper kept the hosts in it again when he saved from Jorginho, only for Donnarumma to have the final word when he blocked Saka’s weakly-struck shot.

“The penalty takers are my call,” said Southgate. “We know they were the best takers we had left on the pitch, and we tried to get those players on to the pitch.

“The players have given everything, not only tonight but throughout the whole tournament. They should hold their heads high… but the devastation of getting so close is difficult to put into context.

“At the moment the pain of the defeat is huge, we wanted to give our nation one more special night and a first European championship and we haven’t quite been able to do it.”

