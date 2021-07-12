Latest News
Ten foreign nationals granted Afghan citizenship
The Afghan Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Monday that ten foreign nationals have been granted Afghan citizenship.
According to the statement, seven foreign nationals have applied for Afghan citizenship in the past six months.
The Ministry of Justice has, so far, finalized ten cases including three cases from last year.
“These 10 people are the citizens of different countries that, by the finalization of the Justice Ministry and issuance of the decree of the President, officially received citizenship of Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The Ministry added that three more cases were still being processed.
The Ministry, meanwhile, stated that during this period, 102 people have applied to relinquish citizenship after being granted “citizenship of a second country.”
“Applications to relinquish citizenship, from these people after review, by a relevant commission, are being processed by the Ministry of Justice. Within the first six months of this year, 178 cases to relinquish citizenship were finalized,” the statement read.
The ministry said the process of finalizing the relinquishment of citizenship for people was time-consuming as a number of ministries were involved and background checks, and identity verifications needed to be done.
The ministry also stated that in some instances, relinquishing citizenship of the first country was a condition of being granted citizenship by a second country.
Latest News
General Miller hands over command of Afghanistan to CENTCOM chief
US Forces commander in Afghanistan General Scott Miller officially handed over command of US and NATO troops in the country to the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Marine General Frank McKenzie, at a ceremony in Kabul on Monday.
Addressing the ceremony, Miller stated that the US will continue to support the government and the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) after the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.
“It is important that the military sides set the conditions for peaceful and political settlement in Afghanistan. We can all see the violence is taking place across the country but we know with that violence that would be very difficult to achieve is a political settlement,” Miller said.
“What I tell the Taliban is they are responsible too. The violence that is going on is against the will of the Afghan people of Afghanistan and it needs to stop,” he added.
McKenzie, who officially took authority of US forces in Afghanistan, stated that the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan does not mean a cutting of ties, indeed, it is the beginning of a new chapter in the two country’s relations.
“We retain a protective posture that enable us to do the following things; first of all maintaining an ongoing diplomatic presence; second, support the Afghan security forces, people and government; and finally, prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for the terrorism that threatens the US homeland and the homelands of our friends and neighbors,” McKenzie said.
Meanwhile, NSA Hamdullah Mohib said that the government is trying to fill the security vacuum that has been created as a result of the withdrawal of international forces from the country.
“The vacuum was created as a result of the retrograde but we are trying to fill that gap; the strength of ANDSF is able to deal with some of the issues immediately; we have been working on how do we cover those gaps that exists,” Mohib said.
Latest News
Qatar’s FM and Khalilzad meet to discuss Afghan situation
Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss the Afghan peace process and regional stability.
According to Qatar’s The Peninsula, relations of bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the US were reviewed during the meeting, as well as the latest developments in the region, especially in Afghanistan.
During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the State of Qatar’s efforts and role in mediating to achieve stability in light of the ongoing developments in the field, as well as its commitment to encourage dialogue between brothers in Afghanistan and facilitate peace talks until a just and lasting political settlement is reached in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad is currently in Qatar and is expected to visit other countries in the region.
Meanwhile, a Taliban delegation led by Abbas Stanekzai traveled to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, and met with the Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister on Sunday, said Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman.
Naeem stated that the two sides discussed bilateral relations.
The Afghan government, however, stated that the Taliban visits countries to justify their recent violence across the country.
A number of Afghan MPs have also called on the peace negotiating teams to put aside their disputes and resume peace talks.
MP Ramazan Bashardost stated: “The negotiating parties differ for their personal interests. It is a war of wealth and power. They should start talks as soon as possible.”
