Ten Australian soldiers fired after release of war crimes report
Australia has issued termination notices to at least 10 special forces soldiers after the release of a report last week that found credible evidence of unlawful killings of 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said on Thursday.
The report stated that 19 Australian soldiers were involved in the killings however, none were identified byt have been referred for possible prosecution.
However, ABC reported that 10 soldiers have been formally advised that they will be dismissed.
This comes after reports emerged late Wednesday that families of the victims have called for the alleged perpetrators to be tried in Afghanistan.
Some have also welcomed the possibility of compensation for the deaths of their family members.
“I need justice and also expect compensation for the loss and pain they have caused us,” Abdul Latif from Sarkhume village in Uruzgan province told ABC.
“If justice is done according to our Islamic law – because these crimes were committed in Afghanistan – these soldiers should be prosecuted according to Islamic law. If it is according to [Australian] law, they must imprison them for life,” said Abdul Latif, whose father Haji Sardar was found dead after a special forces raid. “We want both justice and compensation.”
The report meanwhile recommended that where there was “credible information” that an Afghan had been unlawfully killed, Australia should compensate the family before waiting for criminal liability to be established.
“This will be an important step in rehabilitating Australia’s international reputation, in particular with Afghanistan, and it is simply the right thing to do,” the report said.
But Australian legal experts say it is very unlikely any trials can be held outside Australia.
“The only way in which an Afghanistan prosecution could take place is if Australia waived the immunity, which is most unlikely,” Donald Rothwell, professor of international law at ANU told ABC.
“That would then also raise legal issues with respect to extradition.”
MoIC working hard to resolve trade issues with Pakistan: Officials
The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Wednesday said concerted efforts are being made to remove “all barriers” around trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan and that hopefully Afghan exports to Pakistan will double next year.
“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce under the leadership of Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani is making all its efforts to remove all barriers in the way of the private sector in trade and commerce with Pakistan,” Fawad Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said, according to the News International.
“Twenty one issues that were raised by the private sector about trade with Pakistan have been removed,” he said.
Ministry officials also said an Afghan delegation will soon visit Pakistan to discuss further enhancement of trade ties.
Naqibullah Safai, the head of Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that during their recent meetings, the two countries agreed to resolve trade issues and work together to enhance opportunities.
The volume of trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan has slumped to less than $1 billion from $3 billion in the past year but Afghan officials said they hope Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan will increase by $400 million next year.
Nine Coronavirus deaths reported in past 24 hours in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported nine deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 226 new cases.
This brings the total number of cases to 45,716, reported deaths to 1,737, and the total number of recoveries to 36,232.
The new cases were reported in Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Nimruz, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Laghman, Zabul and Nuristan provinces.
This comes after Ahmad Javad Osmani, acting Minister of Public Health, warned last week that the country is facing its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the number of positive tests showed a definite increase in COVID-19 cases.
Osmani, assured the public that measures were being taken by the Ministry of Public Health to control a second wave.
Three witnesses gunned down in Takhar after court appearance
Unknown gunmen shot and killed three people including a woman on Wednesday evening in Takhar province, police said Thursday.
According to police a 22-year-old woman and two men aged 23 and 30 were killed in Shingan village of Farkhar district.
Aser, spokesman for Takhar police, said that the victims had appeared in court as witnesses in a criminal case and were gunned down after leaving court.
Police have started investigations into the inciden, Aser said.
