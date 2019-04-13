Telecommunication Minister Warns to Block Facebook in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2019)

The Afghan telecommunications and information technology minister warned that Facebook will be blocked in Afghanistan during the next six months if it doesn’t follow the country’s regulations.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Minister Shahzad Gul Aryobi said that Facebook is being misused in Afghanistan, saying that creating accounts should be based on documents.

He also emphasized that all fake accounts should be blocked.

“I warn them to respect all regulations of Afghanistan. Registration must be based on documents. Now everyone can create accounts without revealing his/her identity,” Minister Aryobi said.

In addition, Minister Aryobi set a one-month deadline for Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) to fulfill its commitments and solve the problems of telecom companies customers.

Recently, Afghan activists launched a campaign against telecom robbery, asking telecommunication companies in Afghanistan for accountability and quality services.