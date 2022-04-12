Latest News
Tehran summons Afghan envoy over incidents at diplomatic missions
Iran on Tuesday summoned Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to protest attacks on Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said consular services at diplomatic missions in Afghanistan would cease their operations until full security is assured, Anadolu Agency reported.
The ministry urged Afghan authorities to take action against those who attacked its diplomatic missions in Kabul and the western city of Herat.
On Monday, dozens of people gathered outside the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, hurling stones and smashing security cameras, according to local reports.
The Iranian Consulate in Herat was also targeted on Monday by angry protesters, apparently not happy with treatment being meted out to Afghan refugees in Iran.
As per reports, the angry mob tried to barge inside the consulate building but the attempt was thwarted by guards and Afghan security forces, who opened fire in the air.
On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities to ensure the security of Iran’s missions in the country.
“The full security of embassies and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan must be observed and the necessary guarantees for the safe operation of these missions are necessary,” he told reporters in Tehran.
Last week, three Iranian clerics were stabbed by a 21-year-old man at the popular Rezavi shrine complex in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad. One of them died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital.
While authorities in Mashhad did not reveal the identity of the assailant, local media said he was an Afghan national who had illegally come to Iran last year, Anadolu reported.
The videos of the incident went viral on social media, which were accompanied by videos showing the ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran.
Referring to the stabbing incident, Khatibzdeh said videos were being circulated on social media to stoke tensions between the Iranian and Afghan peoples.
Iran plays host to some 4 million documented and undocumented Afghan refugees, 1 million of whom fled their native country after the IEA’s sweeping takeover last August.
Iranian Ambassador in Kabul, Bahador Aminian, has held a series of meetings with senior Afghan officials in recent months, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to discuss the issue of refugees.
Baradar orders security agencies to help DABS recover money owed for electricity
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Economic Commission, headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting first deputy prime minister, instructed security agencies on Monday to work with the country’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), to recover money owed to them by government departments and powerful individuals.
According to DABS officials, many government departments and powerful individuals have not paid their bills since the fall of the previous government in August.
The Economic Commission also instructed representatives of Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank), and state-owned companies, to establish a regular mechanism to reduce banking restrictions on state-owned companies.
In addition, the Economic Commission instructed all ministries to prepare their economic and development project plans and submit them to the Supreme Leader of the IE, Hibatullah Akhundzada, as soon as possible.
This comes after DABS said it is requesting permission to confiscate and sell property and assets owned by former government officials and prominent individuals who had not paid outstanding electricity bills – in some cases for years.
DABS also stated that Afghanistan owes $62 million to four neighboring countries for imported electricity.
Safiullah Ahmadzai, acting operational director of DABS, said that once this process has been finalized and approved by the caretaker cabinet, the company will start seizing and selling properties owned by customers who owe large sums of money and who have left the country.
According to DABS, customers owe around 500 million AFs and that its revenue collection has dropped by 70 percent since the fall of the former government.
New illegal immigrants from Afghanistan to Iran falls sharply
The number of Afghan nationals crossing into Iran has dropped off sharply this month amid reports of fellow countrymen being treated badly by Iranian authorities.
The head of a private transport company in Afghanistan said Monday that until recently, his company was transporting at least 2,000 Afghans a day into Iran but since reports of ill-treatment emerged, this tally has dropped to between 10 and 15 a day.
Shaheen Shah, from the transport company said “cruelty” on the part of Iranian officials has resulted in the drop off of people traveling through Nimroz province to Iran.
Another bus company officer, Mohammad Zakar, said they had between 10 to 12 buses ferrying passengers to Iran daily but that this number has dropped sharply since the start of Ramadan.
Nimatullah Arifi, a resident of Daikundi province, said that he had been on his way to Iran but due to the treatment of Afghans in Iran, he had changed his mind and now wants to return home.
“We came to Herat province, the situation is dire, we talked to smugglers, and they told us they could get us there. We agreed to pay them 6.5 million Iranian rupees. One person then told us that the situation is dire and 5,000 Afghans had been arrested. After that we decided not to go to Iran and returned to Kabul,” said Arifi.
This comes after video clips emerged last week on social media reportedly showing Iranian officials mistreating Afghans.
In addition to this, Iran has accelerated efforts to deport illegal Afghans and is currently sending about 3,000 Afghans home daily.
“I went to Iran illegally and worked for five to 10 days. They arrested us and deported us. They also beat us and harassed us,” Amir Shah, one deported Afghan, said.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said that efforts are underway to change the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran.
“We expect good behavior towards Afghans in Iran. We as an Islamic country have a lot in common with Iran. We want [Iran] to treat Afghans well,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
UNHCR chief fears long war in Ukraine will worsen region’s humanitarian disaster
A protracted war in Ukraine, which appears to be a growing possibility, could lead to years of disastrous humanitarian consequences, says United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.
“In our experience as a humanitarian agency, these are the wars that are the most difficult to deal with in terms of humanitarian consequences,” Grandi said in a CBC interview on Sunday.
According to UNHCR figures, nearly 4.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion began six weeks ago. That’s about 10 per cent of the country’s total population.
“It was like an ocean of people, a river of people moving out of Ukraine into neighbouring countries,” Grandi said of the exodus.
“The most heartbreaking scenes were the separations between men and their families because men were staying behind to fight. And I had never seen anything like this.”
Most Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring Poland, which has struggled to cope with the sudden and massive wave of people in need of shelter, health care and other basic services.
The UNHCR recently opened a temporary office in Kraków to help that city, which has taken in some 150,000 Ukrainians.
Grandi told CBC Europe’s response to the crisis demonstrates that the continent has the ability to welcome refugees, if not always the desire.
“Now the U.S. is back with a big program, which is great, but if it hadn’t been for Canada staying the course on resettlement … we would have maybe lost the capacity to do this for many vulnerable people. And that deserves glowing words.”
Grandi also noted a shift in the crisis facing Afghanistan. He said humanitarian agencies are now focusing largely on ensuring people still in the country can live safely, rather than facilitating more departures.
He said international groups must pressure the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to improve its stance on humanitarian issues, even in the face of recent setbacks — such as the move to once again ban girls from attending high school.
“The response to that must be continuous engagement,” Grandi said.
“We can’t let Afghanistan go because if Afghanistan collapses as a state … then we will have another colossal humanitarian emergency on our hands.”
