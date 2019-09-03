Tehran ‘Not Optimistic’ About US-Taliban Talks

(Last Updated On: September 3, 2019)

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday that he is not optimistic about talks between the United States and the Taliban insurgent group.

Mr. Zarif added that talks between Afghan sides is the only peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict and Afghans should decide on their future.

“We strongly believe that no talks could ignore the democratic achievements of Afghanistan made during the past 18 years,” he told reporters after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that Tehran is concerned regarding the “huge presence of Daesh in Afghanistan” and the U.S. misuse of Afghanistan for short-term political gains.

This comes as the U.S. “in principle” has finalized its agreement with the Taliban.

According to the draft peace agreement between the U.S. and Taliban, around 5,400 American troops will leave five bases within 135 days.