Tehran hosts meeting between Taliban and Afghan delegations

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

A meeting between a Taliban delegation and the Afghan Republic, chaired by the Iranian Foreign Minister, got underway on Wednesday in Tehran.

According to a Taliban spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, Iran invited the Taliban delegation from Doha, led by Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, senior Taliban negotiator in Qatar for “bilateral meetings”.

In his opening address, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said: “Today, the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country”.

Referring to the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, Zarif called on the parties to return to the negotiating tables and commit to finding a political solution.

He also said Iran was ready to assist in the dialogue process in order to resolve the current crisis in the country.

Zarif also said Iran is committed to contributing towards comprehensive political, economic and social development of Afghanistan after the establishment of peace.

The Afghan delegation is being led by former vice president Younus Qanooni, who has been accompanied by Karim Khurram, former chief of staff to former President Hamid Karzai, Ershad Ahmadi, close aides of former President Karzai, President Ghani’s advisor Salaam Rahimi, Zahir Wahdat of Hezb-e-Wahdat party and Mohammadullah Batash from Junbish party.

Another Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid meanwhile said other issues that will be discussed include that of refugees, border and security and peace in Afghanistan and the region.