Teenage Mine Planter Arrested in Faryab

A teenage boy who was involved in planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on roadsides has been arrested by the Afghan security forces in Faryab province, officials said.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained militant has been identified as Sheer Muhammad who is 16-year old.

Faryab Security commander noted the arrested teenage is an active member of Taliban group.

The boy has arrested by Police and people after he planted and detonated a mine on the route of Afghan security forces.