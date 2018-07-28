Team Afghanistan Leaves for England Ahead of T20I, ODI Series against Ireland

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2018 5:41 pm)

The Afghan national cricket team on Saturday left for England to participate in a training camp ahead of T20I and ODI series against Ireland.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday in an online statement said that the Afghan national team will play three T20I and three ODI against Ireland, starting from 20th August to 31st August.

According to the statement, the team will travel to Ireland on 17th August after the completion of the training camp.

This comes days after the ACB announced the squads for the T20I and ODI series against Ireland.

Squad for T20Is:

Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najib Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf, Aftab Alam, and Farid Malik.

Squad for ODIs:

Mohammad Shahzad, Javid Ahmadi, Ehsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Aftab Alam, Syed Ahmad Shirzad, Dawlat Zadran, and Wafadar Momand.