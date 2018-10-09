Teachers, MoE Employees to Get Salaries through Mobile

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2018)

The ministries of Education and Telecommunication & Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will facilitate payment for MoE employees and teachers through mobile.

The MoU was signed between Minister of Telecommunication and Technology Aryubi and Minister of Education Balkhi on Tuesday.

“At the first stage, it is planned to pay salaries of teachers and employees of the MoE in Kandahar, Parwan, and Nangarhar. This process will then extend to all the country.” Said Minister Shahzad Aryubi.

Mirwais Balkhi acting minister Education, meanwhile, said that purpose of this MoU is to prevent unauthorized payments, to removal of trustees from the salary system, to expedite payment of salaries, to ensure transparency, and to identify the exact number of teachers across Afghanistan.

Minister Balkhi also added that with the cooperation of MCIT, all teachers through this MoU will go through the biometric system. The biometric registration of teachers and employees of the MoE will eliminate the possibility of ghost teachers in the ministry.

This comes as AWCC – Afghan Wireless Communications Company is expected to lead the technical procedures of this payment system.