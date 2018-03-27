Tashkent Calls on Taliban to Accept Ceasefire, Join Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2018 6:24 pm)

Uzbekistan on Tuesday called on the Taliban insurgent group to accept a ceasefire and offered to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgent group.

“We stand ready to create all necessary conditions, at any stage of the peace process, to arrange on the territory of Uzbekistan direct talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement,” Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev told a conference in Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that there is no other option to eradicate terrorism except supporting the Afghan government.

The Tashkent international peace conference on Afghanistan kicked off today aimed to end the ongoing violence in war-torn Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani and representatives of 23 foreign countries and international organizations participated in the conference.

Speaking at the conference, President Ghani urged all countries to cooperate with Afghan peace talks, adding that the region will not reach to stability without peace in Afghanistan.

He added that Afghanistan will “exhaust every means available” to achieve a peaceful and political solution to the war in Afghanistan.

Ghani called on participants to “support the intra-Afghan peace process through an influence in power to persuade Taliban and their supporters to join the peace process”.

In addition, he insisted on enhancing mechanisms of regional cooperation against transnational terrorist networks and criminal organizations because the regional countries have a shared goal and the “threats are common”.

“We are the frontline in the global fight against terrorism, in the first line of defense of regional and global security. Because there has been a lot of rumors regarding the extent of Daesh and other activities. Let me bring some facts to your attention. The total number of Daesh-Khurasan (IS-K) is fewer than two thousand,” he said.

At the same meeting, the European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced the Union support for the Afghan-led peace talks and called Ghani’s unprecedented peace offer to Taliban a golden chance to the group.