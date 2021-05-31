Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
Joe Lara, actor of the adventure movie “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures” and his wife Gwen Shamblin Lara were among seven who died when a small jet crashed into a lake near the US city of Nashville on Saturday, local news agencies reported.
The private jet – a Cessna 501 jet carrying seven people – crashed shortly after it took off from the Smyrna airport in the city, CNN reported citing US officials.
Joe Lara was famous for playing a role in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” which aired from 1996 to 1997.
He was also known for his roles in Baywatch, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior and Conan the Adventurer. He retired from acting in 2002 to pursue a career in country music.
Latest News
Asghar Afghan sacked as captain over Zimbabwe loss
Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday announced its board members have approved the proposal of a split-captaincy for the national team, which effectively removes Asghar Afghan as skipper.
A statement issued by the ACB said: “The decision to remove Asghar Afghan from captaincy was taken based on an investigation conducted by ACB’s Investigative committee which concluded that some of Afghan’s decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan’s loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series between both sides in Abu Dhabi in March.”
“As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test Captain of the National team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the Vice-captain for both formats.
“Furthermore, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the Vice-Captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon,” the statement read.
Shahidi’s first assignment as the team’s captain is likely to be against Pakistan – which will see Afghanistan play three ODIs and as many T20Is in UAE in September against Pakistan.
Afghanistan is also set to face Australia in a one-off Test in November this year, which as per ICC’s original Future Tours Programme (FTP) was scheduled to be played last year, but was eventually postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Latest News
Humvee-bomb targets security forces in Baghlan district
An explosive-laden Humvee targeted security forces in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province on Monday evening, sources said.
Sources told Ariana News that the Taliban detonated the Humvee at around 6.50pm.
Sayeed Kamal Wardak, district chief of Baghlan-e-Markazi, confirmed the incident but did not provide details on casualties.
According to the sources, ten members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) were killed or wounded in the explosion.
Mihibullah, Police Chief of the district, was also wounded in the blast.
Neither provincial security officials nor the Taliban have commented in this regard.
Latest News
EU mission in Afghanistan to stay despite troop withdrawal
The EU mission in Afghanistan has reiterated its commitment to supporting the war-torn country, as international troops continue to withdraw.
Tomas Niklasson, Acting Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, stated: “As troops are withdrawn, our intention is to stay. Our policy has not changed, our mission hasn’t changed, our commitment to the Afghan people has not changed,” Niklasson stated.
Addressing the EU parliament on Saturday, Niklasson added that the circumstances in Afghanistan are changing and that “we need to make sure that we can adapt to these changes. To remain engaged.”
This comes as foreign forces officially started to withdraw from Afghanistan early this month.
The US forces stated that they have handed over five military bases and an airport to the Afghan forces so far.
Meanwhile, some Afghan MPs stated that the EU’s continued support to Afghanistan is crucial.
MP Khan Aqa Rezaie stated: “The EU and some foreign countries’ stay in Afghanistan to continue supporting the Afghan forces and the government is very vital.”
