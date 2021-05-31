Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2021)

Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday announced its board members have approved the proposal of a split-captaincy for the national team, which effectively removes Asghar Afghan as skipper.

A statement issued by the ACB said: “The decision to remove Asghar Afghan from captaincy was taken based on an investigation conducted by ACB’s Investigative committee which concluded that some of Afghan’s decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan’s loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series between both sides in Abu Dhabi in March.”

“As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test Captain of the National team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the Vice-captain for both formats.

“Furthermore, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the Vice-Captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon,” the statement read.

Shahidi’s first assignment as the team’s captain is likely to be against Pakistan – which will see Afghanistan play three ODIs and as many T20Is in UAE in September against Pakistan.

Afghanistan is also set to face Australia in a one-off Test in November this year, which as per ICC’s original Future Tours Programme (FTP) was scheduled to be played last year, but was eventually postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.