Tariq Ali Bakheet appointed as OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has appointed Tariq Ali Bakheet as special representative to Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the organization’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Bakheet has until now been the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs.
The OIC’s new envoy has been assigned to follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly as regards coordinating efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
The special representative will not only be coordinating humanitarian assistance and support to Afghanistan but will also pursue economic and political engagement, Taha said.
Bakheet was appointed at the close of OIC’s 17th extraordinary session on Afghanistan that was held on Sunday in Islamabad.
The session was aimed at creating an international consensus on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis and preventing the economic collapse of the country.
Bakheet meanwhile met with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the OIC summit on Sunday.
The two officials discussed ways and mechanisms to address the grave humanitarian challenges facing the Afghan people.
Islamic countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
Islamic countries pledged on Sunday to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as, with millions facing hunger and a harsh winter setting in, Pakistan’s prime minister warned of chaos if the worsening emergency was not urgently addressed.
The crisis is causing mounting alarm but the international response has been muted, given Western reluctance to help the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, which seized power in August, Reuters reported.
“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Sunday.
The trust fund, announced by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will be set up under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank.
Allowing Afghanistan access to reserves frozen outside the country would be key to preventing economic collapse, participants in the meeting – which included representatives from the United Nations, United States, European Union and Japan – said in a statement.
But it was unclear how much the fund would contain and the meeting did not provide official recognition to the IEA government.
Acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the government had restored peace and security and done much to address demands for more inclusiveness with respect for human rights, including the rights of women.
“All must acknowledge that political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial for anyone, therefore it is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and back it both politically and economically,” he said.
IEA officials have previously asked for help to rebuild Afghanistan’s shattered economy and feed more than 20 million people threatened with hunger.
Some countries and aid organizations have begun delivering aid, but a near-collapse of the country’s banking system has complicated their work.
Qureshi said unlocking financial and banking channels was essential “because the economy can’t function and people can’t be helped without a banking system.”
The scale of the challenge has been underlined by crowds gathering outside the newly reopened passport office in Kabul, where hundreds have been lining up for passports that would enable them to leave the country.
Beyond immediate aid, Afghanistan needs help ensuring longer-term economic stability. Much will depend on whether Washington is willing to unfreeze billions of dollars in central bank reserves and lift sanctions that have caused many institutions and governments to shy away from direct dealings with the IEA.
Muttaqi said the IEA would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and he said no reprisals would be carried out against officials of the former government.
UN warns Afghanistan economy in ‘freefall’
Under-Secretary-General for the UN’s Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths painted a grim picture on Sunday of 23 million people facing hunger; malnourished children overflowing in health facilities; 70 percent of teachers working without salaries; and millions of students – Afghanistan’s future – out of school.
Speaking virtually to the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan, Griffiths said the crisis is unfolding as the value of the Afghani currency plummets, a lack of confidence in the financial sector destroys trade and the space for borrowing and investment dramatically constricts.
“The need for liquidity and stabilization of the banking system is now urgent – not only to save the lives of the Afghan people but also to enable humanitarian organizations to respond”, he said.
Griffiths also welcomed the decision by the World Bank’s Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund to transfer $280 million by the end of December to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP).
“This step should be followed by reprogramming of the whole fund to support the Afghan people this winter”, he said.
“Families simply do not have the cash for everyday transactions, while prices for key commodities continue to rise”.
The cost of wheat and fuel are up by around 40 percent and food now accounts for more than 80 percent of the average household expenditure.
And as international development support has frozen up, basic social services that all Afghans depend on are collapsing.
Griffiths cautioned that by the middle of next year, universal poverty – reaching 97 percent of the population – could be “the next grim milestone”.
“Within a year, 30 percent of Afghanistan’s gross domestic product could be lost altogether, while male unemployment may double to 29 percent”, he spelled out.
The OIC met on Sunday to express their willingness to help avert disaster and contribute to the humanitarian endeavor.
Griffiths meanwhile also said that next year, the UN would seek its largest-ever funding appeal of $4.5 billion “to help the most vulnerable in Afghanistan”.
The plan is a stopgap measure for over 21 million people who need lifesaving assistance and must be funded as “a matter of priority”, he said.
“The crisis is huge. Our humanitarian response is effective and continues to scale up, thanks to generous donor support and your sustained engagement”, he stated.
Griffiths also said that Afghanistan will not get through the winter on emergency aid alone and stressed the need for “flexible donor funding” that can be used to ensure salaries for public sector workers and support to basic services, such as health, education, electricity and livelihood.
He said going forward, continued constructive engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities was imperative to “clarify what we expect of each other”.
“The consequences of inaction on these three fronts are clear: Afghanistan will collapse, people will run out of hope, and the region – and indeed the world – will see destabilization increase”, he underscored.
Noting that the OIC meeting was being held at “a moment of exceptional gravity for the people of Afghanistan”, Griffiths pointed out that “we have the advantage of being forewarned of the fate that awaits them if we do not act”.
Acknowledging that the meeting has provided both a chance and an opportunity to do so, he warned that “if we do not act with urgency and with a collective will, then there will be a terrible reckoning”.
“We cannot fail to do what we know is right, and what we know is possible”, concluded the Emergency Coordinator.
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
Hundreds of vulnerable families in Paktia province have been given essential food supplies, thanks to one of Afghanistan’s leading charity organizations, the Bayat Foundation.
As part of its ongoing campaign to provide as much food aid to as many people as possible, the foundation has delivered its latest consignment of food packages that include flour, rice, and cooking oil.
Bayat Foundation officials stated they had so far distributed food supplies to the most at-risk families in Kabul, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, stated that the food parcels were distributed to deserving and displaced people who were identified by the foundation’s team in the province.
Haji Ismail added that the Bayat Foundation continues to distribute essential assistance to other provinces.
Recipients expressed their gratitude and thanked the foundation.
“We want their (Bayat Foundation) attention to providing further assistance to desperate people, I am very grateful to the Bayat Foundation,” one of the recipients said.
The foundation carries out an annual winter campaign, providing thousands of people with much-needed assistance when temperatures drop to well below freezing.
However, given the expanding humanitarian crisis in the country this year, the Bayat Foundation has ramped up its efforts to get as much aid as possible to hungry families.
