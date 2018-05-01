Targeting Journalists Is Part of Taliban’s Offensive in Current Year: AJSC

(Last Updated On: May 01, 2018 7:25 pm)

Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) says targeting the Afghan “journalists” is a part of Taliban and other terrorists’ operation in the current year.

“Targeting journalists is a part of Taliban’s operation in the current year, although Daesh takes its responsibility. There is no difference between Daesh and Taliban,” Najibullah Sharifi, head of AJSC said.

Institutions supporting journalists called yesterday’s IS attacks “brutal and against humanity”, adding terrorists are seeking to take control of Afghanistan’s media information space.

Meanwhile, condemning IS attacks on journalists in Kabul, the Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah urged security institutions to make further efforts in providing the security of people.

“Terrorists are the enemies of Afghan people. No tribes, religion and humanitarian rights defer for them,” CE asserted.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Najib Danish is said to believe that a comprehensive plan should be created by the journalists’ federation about providing the security of journalists.

In the meantime, the Presidential Palace strongly condemned yesterday’s attack and assured about the start of investigations regarding the incident.

“We have issued decree to all security institutions about providing the security of journalists in all across the country. Yesterday’s attack will be seriously investigated,” Dawa Khan Mina Pal, deputy spokesman of President added.

More than 90 journalists have been killed in the last decade in Afghanistan. Security institutions have always faced criticisms over failing in providing the security of journalists.

Yesterday’s attack considered as the deadliest attack on journalists in the past 16 years in Afghanistan that 9 journalists were killed and 6 others were wounded in the incident.