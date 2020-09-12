Featured
Talks will be a test for both sides but US will be on hand to help: Khalilzad
In a special briefing ahead of the historic start to the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on Saturday, the United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said peace talks is a test for both sides – for the Taliban and for the Afghan government.
In the video conference briefing via the US State Department, Khalilzad, who is in Doha, raised the question of whether the two sides could “reach an agreement despite differences in terms of their visions for the future of Afghanistan?
He pointed out that the peace talks process had reached an important juncture but that there are difficulties and significant challenges in the way of reaching an agreement.
However, the US was prepared to assist if needed, he said, adding that this phase is a new stage in diplomacy path to peace.
Khalilzad stated that from now on the process is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led and that there will be no foreign mediators nor facilitators when the sides hold their talks.
“They will be talking to each other. The secretariat of the conference will also be carried out, that function, by the Afghans from the two sides,” he said.
On the issue of the release of Taliban prisoners, especially the “high risk” ones, Khalilzad explained that although no one is “happy about the release of prisoners that committed violence or – against our forces, but we want to keep the big picture in mind, unhappy as we are. But we’re hopeful that that step, the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, can lead to the end in the war and that Afghanistan never again becomes a threat to any of us.”
He said he felt that logic was compelling and that the countries concerned do understand that this was an Afghan decision – albeit a difficult one.
This statement comes after the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners – the final “high-risk” six having been flown to Qatar on Thursday where they will be held under supervision.
Another point noted was that of the recent assassination attempt on First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s life.
Saleh escaped with only minor injuries when his convoy of vehicles was targeted in a roadside bombing. However, at least 10 civilians were killed in the early morning attack.
This was yet another in a string of targeted killings and attempted assassinations – which prompted Khalilzad to say there “are spoilers who don’t want the peace process to take place or to go forward, and there are people who prefer the status quo to a peace agreement.”
“There are people who prefer the US to remain entangled in a conflict in Afghanistan. And a number of players are bad and some are at war also not only with the government but they are at war with the Talibs as well.”
He said one such group is Daesh, and that Daesh has been responsible for quite a lot of violence in Afghanistan. He said the group itself “does not want the peace process to go forward.”
He pointed out however that the Taliban continues to fight Daesh and stated that “they have done some of the heavy lifting in the fight against Daesh in Afghanistan, and the government is fighting it too.”
Khalilzad also said that in light of upcoming elections in the US, he was hoping that progress would have been made regarding negotiations by that time.
With the possibility of a change in administration should Donald Trump lose the race, Khalilzad said he was committed to staying at least until the elections.
Khalilzad also reiterated what had been said earlier in the week about the US troops drawdown and said that between mid-October and mid-November numbers would be down to about 4,500.
One of the key concerns around the issue of a peace deal has been that regarding women’s rights and on that note Khalilzad made it clear that this is of critical importance to the US.
“That’s the second-most important issue for us after terrorism, and we encourage that women participate in the negotiations. And as I said, four women are part of the Islamic Republic negotiations team. I expect them to be fully prepared to defend their rights,” he said.
In conclusion, Khalilzad said that although there would be no mediators or facilitators in the peace talks, the US will “be prepared to help when our help is needed. We’ll obviously be monitoring; we’ll be engaging each side. And we are very good at – obviously, that’s one of our comparative advantages.”
He said: “We think all of the problems – there can be a solution if the will is there. If bridging formulas are needed, then we’ll have to think about it. We’ll consider; we will help.”
But he made it clear that this was an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process, “and if they don’t need our help, that will be fine.”
Pompeo urges Afghans to write a new, peaceful chapter of history
Addressing all parties to the peace talks in Doha Saturday morning, the United States’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a no-nonsense speech advising both parties to overcome their divisions and reach agreement on a peaceful future for the benefit of all Afghans.
He said Saturday’s event was a truly momentous occasion – one where Afghans “have at long last chosen to sit together and chart a new course” for their country.
He said he hoped each person present would look inside their hearts as each carries a great responsibility and that the entire world wants them to succeed and is counting on them to succeed.
He made it clear that the world was aware that the parties to the war want to determine their own affairs. “It’s why you all are here. Free from outside interference.”
He also stated that the world was aware of the “tremendously negative and divisive impact that four decades of violence have had on Afghanistan and on the Afghan people.”
“Through an inclusive negotiation process, you each – you each have an opportunity. You have an opportunity to overcome your divisions and reach agreement on a peaceful future for the benefit of all Afghans, and if – if Afghans embrace their common interest in a united Afghanistan while respecting the rich diversity of the country’s people, we believe with all our hearts that a durable peace is, in fact, possible,” he said.
On the future political system, he said it was up to Afghans to make that choice. “In the United States, we’ve found that democracy – notably the principle of peaceful resolution and rotation of political power – works best.”
“This model – this model has yielded great peace and prosperity for us and for other democratic nations,” he said, adding that although there is a “no one size fits all” solution, the United States doesn’t seek to impose its system on others.
“We believe firmly that protecting the rights of all Afghans is indeed the best way for you to break the cycle of violence,” he said.
He told the delegates that they will be writing the next chapter in Afghan history and that the US hopes “this chapter is one of reconciliation and progress, not another chronicle of tears and bloodshed.”
Once the official opening ceremony was over, Pompeo met Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and acting foreign minister Haneef Atmar.
After their meeting, Abdullah said he welcomed their meeting and had thanked the US and Pompeo for supporting the Afghan peace process and for attending Saturday’s ceremony.
“We reiterated our call for an end to violence & for successful negotiations leading to a permanent & sustainable peace,” Abdullah said.
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Afghanistan’s long-awaited intra-Afghan talks got underway Saturday morning in Doha, Qatar after years of behind-the-scenes activity to get to this historic point.
Opening the ceremony officially was Qatar’s deputy premier and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who was then followed by Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.
Abdullah said the Afghan team has come to Doha with a clear intention to hold honest talks with the Taliban in order to end 40 years of bloodshed and bring lasting peace.
“The legitimate demand of our people and the goal of peace is to end all forms of war and violence through political means,” he said.
He told delegates Afghans want a constitutional system and stability.
“The current war has no winner through war, but a political solution according to the will of the nation has no loser!” he said.
On the issue of the deal signed between the United States and the Taliban, he said people had hoped for peace after this.
“Unfortunately, since then, more than 12,000 Afghans have been killed and about 15,000 wounded in the conflict,” he said.
Addressing the Taliban, he said: “We have released a large number of your prisoners from our prisons for peace and thank you for releasing the prisoners of state.”
He also called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” with the Taliban.
“We have to stop violence and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian ceasefire,” said the former minister who chairs the High Council for National Reconciliation.
In conclusion, he said: “I believe that if we all give each other the hand of brotherhood with honesty and sincerity, the current torn edge of grief will bring lasting peace to all and to the country.”
Taliban’s head of their negotiating team, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, then delivered his speech and said the Taliban assures Afghans that they will conduct the negotiations sincerely but stated that Afghanistan should have an Islamic system.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also addressed delegates and noted the importance of the day.
Pompeo urged warring Afghan sides to seize the opportunity to strike a peace deal.
“The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make,” he said, adding that he hoped the solution would protect the rights of all Afghans and protect social progress, including the presence of women in public life.
“I cannot strongly enough urge you, seize this opportunity”, he added.
Looking back at the Afghan war on the day peace talks start
Saturday, September 12, 2020 will be remembered in history as a historic day for Afghanistan as long-awaited peace talks finally get underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
After months of challenges, particularly around the release of Taliban prisoners, negotiating teams from both sides, along with high-ranking foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, have converged on Doha in Qatar for the opening ceremony – a momentous occasion not only for Afghanistan but for all its international partners and stakeholders.
It has been a long and treacherous road, leading to this point, but the juncture now has been welcomed by all – Afghans in particular.
In the past month, much has happened. President Ashraf Ghani called a Loya Jirga, or grand council, to decide on the fate of 400 high-risk Taliban prisoners as their release had been a precondition to the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February.
This agreement had been the first concrete step towards the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
In the weeks that followed the Loya Jirga, prisoners were released – except for six that were transferred to Qatar.
This was seen as the last stumbling block in the way of talks and after Thursday’s sudden move to fly the prisoners to Doha, announcements were made by the US, the Afghan government, the Qatar government and the Taliban that talks would start Saturday.
With that, all parties to the talks immediately headed for Doha – on the 19th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks in the US.
Since then, Afghanistan has been at war – with more than 100,000 civilians having been killed.
Here is a chronology of Afghanistan’s history over the past 19 years.
Septenber 11, 2001 – US involvement in Afghanistan is triggered by the twin suicide attacks on the United States plotted in Afghanistan by al Qaeda militant leader Osama bin Laden, a Saudi who was there under Taliban protection.
October 7, 2001 – US forces begin air campaign with strikes on Taliban al Qaeda forces. Small numbers of US special forces and CIA agents soon slip into Afghanistan to help direct the bombing campaign and organise Afghan opposition forces.
November 13, 2001 – US-backed Northern Alliance forces enter Kabul as the Taliban withdraw south. Within a month, Taliban leaders have fled from southern Afghanistan into neighbouring Pakistan.
December 2001 – US forces bomb the Tora Bora cave complex in eastern Afghanistan where bin Laden is hiding, but he slips over the border into Pakistan and disappears.
December 22, 2001 – Hamid Karzai, an ethnic Pashtun opponent of the Taliban, is sworn in as interim leader.
May 2, 2003 – US officials declare an end to major combat operations in Afghanistan.
President George W. Bush turns the US focus to preparing for the invasion of Iraq. This allows the Taliban to gradually return, at first in the south and east.
February 17, 2009 – Barack Obama, in his first major military decision as president, orders 17,000 more combat troops to Afghanistan to tackle an intensifying insurgency. The 17,000 reinforce 38,000 US troops and 32,000 from some 40 NATO allies and other nations already in Afghanistan.
August 20, 2009 – Second Afghan presidential election. Karzai retains power after a dispute with his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, fuelled by allegations of major election fraud.
May 1, 2011 – Bin Laden is killed in a raid by US forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
2011 – The number of US forces in Afghanistan peaks at about 100,000 as part of a surge that involves intensified CIA drone attacks on Taliban and other militants in Pakistan.
December 2011 – US officials say US diplomats have held about half a dozen secret meetings with Afghan Taliban contacts over 10 months, mostly in Germany and Qatar.
December 28, 2014 – The US combat mission is officially concluded after the withdrawal of most combat troops and a transition to an “Afghan-led” war. Nearly 10,000 US troops remain, though, with a focus on training Afghan forces and counter-terrorism.
August 21, 2017 – Eight months after being sworn in, US President Donald Trump announces his administration’s new strategy on Afghanistan following a “comprehensive review”. He says the US “must seek an honorable and enduring outcome” to the longest war in American history. “We will no longer use American military might to construct democracies in faraway lands, or try to rebuild other countries in our own image. Those days are now over.”
September 4, 2018 – Afghan-born US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad is appointed US special representative to seek negotiations with the Taliban.
October 12, 2018 – Khalilzad is reported to have met Taliban representatives in Doha, where they have set up their political office. There are said to already have been earlier meetings, including US State Department officials meeting insurgent leaders earlier in July to have “talks about talks”.
February 29, 2020 – After months of on-off talks, the United States signs a troop withdrawal agreement in Doha with the Taliban. The deal includes a 14-month timeline for the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan as well as guarantees from the Taliban that it will prevent militant groups including al-Qaeda from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.
April 9, 2020 – After initially resisting releasing prisoners demanded by the Taliban on security grounds, the Afghan government releases around 100 of the 5,000 demanded by the insurgent group. Over the following months it continues to release prisoners, but the process stalls at the final 400, who are accused of some of Afghanistan’s greatest crimes.
August 9, 2020 – President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release the final 400 prisoners after consulting with the Loya Jirga, paving the way to peace negotiations with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha.
– Chronology source: Reuters
