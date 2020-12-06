Latest News
Talks teams meet to discuss agenda around peace talks
The Joint Working Committee of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban on Sunday discussed the agenda for peace talks for the second day.
Sources told Ariana News that the two sides have shared their priorities and concerns with each other in order to form a joint agenda for the negotiations.
Najia Anwari, a spokesperson for the State Ministry for Peace Affairs stated: “The meetings will continue. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is putting all its efforts into reaching sustainable peace in the country.”
Faraidoon Khawzon, a spokesman for the High Council for National Reconciliation said that peace talks teams would on Sunday determine their priorities, “for us a ceasefire is the most important.”
Meanwhile, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad also met with the Taliban delegation, led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar, in Doha, on Saturday to discuss the latest developments around the Afghan peace process.
The Taliban’s political spokesman, Mohammad Naeem stated that the two sides discussed the US-Taliban deal for bringing peace in Afghanistan, the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners, the removal of the names of Taliban members including their leader from the blacklist, and the Intra-Afghan talks.
Eight women appointed as deputy heads of provincial departments
The Afghan government Sunday appointed eight female deputy heads of department for eight provinces.
The Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said in a statement that the deputies have been appointed following a decree by President Ashraf Ghani.
According to the statement, Bayati Salimi has been appointed as the social deputy head for Kapisa, Breshna Sherzai has been appointed as the social deputy for Kunar, HosyAndar has been appointed as the social deputy for Ghazni province, Breshna Safi as the social deputy for Laghman, and Maryam Rahmani been appointed as the social deputy of Zabul province.
Zahida Faizan, Rohgol Khairzad, and Zarghoneh Shirzad were appointed as social deputies for Nuristan, Nimroz, and Badghis, respectively.
The latest development comes months after Ghani stated in a decree that the government would appoint female deputies for all 34 provinces.
Khalilzad meets with Taliban in Doha to discuss peace talks progress
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban delegation, led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar, in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday to discuss the latest developments around the Afghan peace process.
The Taliban’s political spokesman, Mohammad Naeem stated that the two sides discussed the US-Taliban deal for bringing peace in Afghanistan, the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners, the removal of the names of Taliban members including their leader from the blacklist, and the Intra-Afghan talks.
This comes after the first meeting of the leadership of the High Council for the National Reconciliation was held at the Presidential Palace on Saturday which prompted warm welcomes by the local and international communities.
Hours after the meeting, the US said in a statement that the Afghan leaders across the political spectrum have unified to make decisions and mobilize support for a just and lasting peace.
“All sides of the conflict should come together and chart a path to peace,” the US stated.
“As an authoritative body on peace, the High Council and its Leadership Committee will provide counsel and guidance to the Islamic Republic negotiating team with the Taliban on the terms of an agreement on a political roadmap, power-sharing, and a permanent ceasefire to end the country’s long war,” the statement read.
Taliban shadow governor killed in Baghlan
Taliban shadow district governor for Baghlan’s Khinjan district has been killed in a clash with the Afghan security forces, provincial police confirmed.
Baghlan police stated that the Taliban designated governor for Dushi district, Mullah Amir, was killed along with three of his bodyguards on Sunday afternoon.
Mullah Amir, who was involved in destructive activities including the murder of four public police members, was killed in an operation by police in the Koru area of Dushi, said Ghulam Seddiq Bahin district governor of Khinjan.
According to Bahin, the senior Taliban leader was identified and killed with the assistance of local residents.
