Talks teams meet to discuss agenda around peace talks

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

The Joint Working Committee of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban on Sunday discussed the agenda for peace talks for the second day.

Sources told Ariana News that the two sides have shared their priorities and concerns with each other in order to form a joint agenda for the negotiations.

Najia Anwari, a spokesperson for the State Ministry for Peace Affairs stated: “The meetings will continue. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is putting all its efforts into reaching sustainable peace in the country.”

Faraidoon Khawzon, a spokesman for the High Council for National Reconciliation said that peace talks teams would on Sunday determine their priorities, “for us a ceasefire is the most important.”

Meanwhile, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad also met with the Taliban delegation, led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar, in Doha, on Saturday to discuss the latest developments around the Afghan peace process.

The Taliban’s political spokesman, Mohammad Naeem stated that the two sides discussed the US-Taliban deal for bringing peace in Afghanistan, the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners, the removal of the names of Taliban members including their leader from the blacklist, and the Intra-Afghan talks.