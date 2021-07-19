Talks teams in Doha agree to continue negotiations

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2021)

While a ceasefire is still elusive, two days of talks in Doha, Qatar, between the Afghan government and Taliban delegations wrapped up on a somewhat positive note after both sides agreed to continue negotiations.

Delegates from both sides met late Sunday night – again behind closed doors.

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), who headed the Afghan Republic’s team assured people that government is seriously committed to working for peace in the country and that it will continue talks in the coming weeks.

“We concluded the two days of intensive talks with the Taliban in Doha. We exchanged views on core issues concerning the two parties. We listened to each other’s point of views, interpretations & the ways forward to end the conflict through a comprehensive political settlement,” Abdullah tweeted.

“In the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks, we agreed to continue the talks, seek a political settlement to the current crisis, avoid civilian casualties, facilitate humanitarian assistance & medical supplies to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the talks we reiterated the republic’s commitment to a just & durable peace, an end to violence & resolving the current crisis through a negotiated political settlement.

“We thank all our partners, especially the State of Qatar for hosting & supporting the peace talks,” he said.

The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem also tweeted a statement to this effect.

While it was hoped that a temporary ceasefire between the Taliban and the government would emerge from this round of talks, the two sides appear to not have discussed the issue of an Eid ul-Adha ceasefire.

The meetings were closed to the media and except for the delegations from the Afghan Republic and the Taliban, the only other participant was the Qatari special envoy.

The meetings come at a critical juncture in Afghanistan’s history. With the withdrawal process of foreign troops from the country almost complete, the Taliban has ramped up attacks across the country and seized dozens of districts.